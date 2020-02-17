Basketball: After winning school's first boys hoops title, Nipomo turns focus to CIF playoffs

"It's something we didn't expect," Ikeda says of his team winning the school's first league title. "I had high expectations for the kids coming in. We had a good summer, but I had no idea we were going to do so well. It wasn't just our league performance, our preseason was pretty good. We've got 19 wins, which is a good number to have."

The Titans head to Delano with a 19-9 overall record. They started out 3-0 on the year and went to 5-4 at one point and then 8-7 with an 80-72 loss to Templeton in their second league game. They dropped to 1-2 in league play with a 56-47 home loss to Morro Bay. They haven't lost since, reeling off nine straight wins starting on Jan. 7 with a win over Orcutt Academy.

Sosa, who topped the 1,000-point mark in his career earlier this season, felt an 84-82 win over Santa Maria was a pivotal point in the season. The Titans had a big lead for much of the Jan. 10 game but eventually fell behind and needed a Garibay tip-in at the buzzer to win it.

"That's where we turned it around," Sosa said. "That gave us a lot of confidence and then we just kept winning."