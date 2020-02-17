Basketball: After winning school's first boys hoops title, Nipomo turns focus to CIF playoffs

Nipomo High School was founded in 2002 and fielded its first varsity basketball team in the winter of 2003.
Last week, the Titans captured the school's first ever league championship in boys basketball.
The Titans, led by first-year coach Stan Ikeda, went 10-2 in Ocean League play to share the league title with Morrro Bay.
This Nipomo group doesn't feature a singular singular dominant player, but rather relies on a mix of heady guards and a solid front-court player.
Daren Sosa, a junior, is the team's most explosive scorer. Not far behind is Joey Garcia. Louis DiModica, a sophomore, provides toughness, defense and rebounding in the post as the Titans' tallest player at 6-foot-4. Gianni Hart, John Costa, Rudy Garibay and Nate Reese can all provide additional scoring punch when called upon.
With a league title in tow, the Titans now turn their attention to the CIF Central Section playoffs. Playing in the Division 3 bracket, Nipomo was selected as the No. 10 seed and will travel to No. 7 Delano Chavez Tuesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Sosa says the team has had a goal of winning a league title ever since he arrived at NHS two years ago.
"It was our expectation last year, but this year we just got it done," Sosa said.
"It's something we didn't expect," Ikeda says of his team winning the school's first league title. "I had high expectations for the kids coming in. We had a good summer, but I had no idea we were going to do so well. It wasn't just our league performance, our preseason was pretty good. We've got 19 wins, which is a good number to have."
Wrestling roundup: Santa Maria girls win CIF Regional, Righetti sends 10 to Masters and St. Joseph's Richie Gonzales wins D4 title
The Saints out-scored Pioneer Valley 300.5-267.
You have free articles remaining.
The Titans head to Delano with a 19-9 overall record. They started out 3-0 on the year and went to 5-4 at one point and then 8-7 with an 80-72 loss to Templeton in their second league game. They dropped to 1-2 in league play with a 56-47 home loss to Morro Bay. They haven't lost since, reeling off nine straight wins starting on Jan. 7 with a win over Orcutt Academy.
Sosa, who topped the 1,000-point mark in his career earlier this season, felt an 84-82 win over Santa Maria was a pivotal point in the season. The Titans had a big lead for much of the Jan. 10 game but eventually fell behind and needed a Garibay tip-in at the buzzer to win it.
"That's where we turned it around," Sosa said. "That gave us a lot of confidence and then we just kept winning."
"We were up and lost the lead," Ikeda said of that Santa Maria game. "We could've just faded there, but the kids thought they could do it and they did. That got them pumped up for the rest of the league season. As a coach, you don't want a game to be like that but the kids love those games."
Sosa said his most memorable night of the season was Nipomo's senior night, even though Sosa isn't a senior. In last week's regular season finale, the Titans honored seniors Costa, Eric Ahler, Oscar Anderson, Isaiah Melena and Kenneth Clement-Rhodes.
"All of our seniors played and they did really good. That got us really hyped," Sosa said.
The transition coming to Nipomo after spending nearly two decades as an assistant at Arroyo Grande couldn't have gone more smoothly for Ikeda. His son Garrett has been an assistant with the program for several years prior to his arrival.
"It's cool, we've built a special bond with him and he teaches us all the right things we can do to win," Sosa said.
"Nipomo has great kids," Ikeda added. "We have a core group of guys that want to do everything they can to be the best they can be. That's what makes coaching special, where we can help them do that to the best of their ability."
Now the Titans will try to win another game, this time against Chavez. It'll be a Titan-vs-Titan matchup as Chavez also carries the same nickname. Chavez is 22-6 overall after going 12-0 in the South Sequoia League. MaxPreps has Chavez ranked No. 365 in the state and Nipomo No. 489. The winner of that game will likely face No. 2 seed Bakersfield Garces, which hosts No. 15 Bakersfield West in the first round.
"I haven't figured out the Central Section bracketing yet, how Morro Bay and us could be tied for first and neither one of us get a home game," Ikeda said. "That's probably how it's going to be throughout the playoffs, but we've been in this situation. I told the kids, 'Let's go out and upset somebody.' It makes it more special when you beat somebody that is seeded higher than you, especially on the road. That's how you get things started."