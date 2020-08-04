You are the owner of this article.
Bailey: #WearAMaskPlease. Programs push face-coverings in hopes of bringing sports back
Daily Bailey

Asking members of the general public to mask up during a pandemic may sound like an uncontroversial request. 

However, as we're finding out, there is little that doesn't become controversial nowadays. 

Wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic has become a hot-button issue, though the public sentiment is certainly starting to turn.

The Pew Research Center studied the topic and published its findings in June, reporting that 65% of Americans said they regularly wore masks in stores within the past month. 

Pew also said that mask-wearing "has become a partisan issue."

"This partisan divide is also found in the behaviors of the general public: Democrats and those who lean Democratic are more likely than Republicans and Republican leaners to say they personally wore a mask all or most of the time in the past month (76% vs. 53%)," Pew's Ruth Igielnik reported in a story published June 23. "Even after controlling for differences in the COVID-19 health impact in the communities where people live, Democrats are more likely to say they personally wear a mask all or most of the time."

So, it does appear the country is or certainly was split on the subject. 

So...why are we talking about this in the sports section?

Well, mainly because I miss covering live sports and we may not have them for the rest of the year. Wearing masks will help bring sports back more quickly while also saving lives.

We should be getting ready for the high school football season, but we're not. All high school and most junior college sports in California have been pushed back to 2021. The college football season is in jeopardy across the country.

Some sports programs are taking the mask-wearing challenge head on. 

St. Joseph High School started a campaign last month, with members of the boys basketball team urging the public to wear masks. 

The team posted images of players and coaches wearing masks while enjoying their summer activities. They all had this caption: "We want to hoop! #WearAMaskPlease."

St. Joseph coach Tom Mott said the team started the campaign while brainstorming ways they could help the community, with sports making their return an added bonus.

"One of the things that we talk about during our Zoom meetings is what we can do, both as individuals and as a team, to try and return to school and resume our sports," Mott said. "Wearing a mask is a simple way for all of us to humbly do our part."

Mott says the campaign isn't just about sports, though. And it's not solely aimed at helping the team's own interest. 

"Our program philosophy is 'Ubuntu,' which roughly translates to 'I am because we are,'" Mott said. "So relating this to mask-wearing means that 'I will wear a mask because because I care about you.'

"When we put others above ourselves, the community wins, and we want our community to win this battle."

The Knights aren't alone in this quest. The NBA is telling its teams to reinforce mask-wearing to players inside the bubble in Florida. Some MLB players have worn masks on the diamond. NFL players may wear face-shields or masks during the season.

I think Mott and the Knights, and everyone else who advocates mask-wearing, are on the right side of this debate.

After some ambiguity, the science appears to be clear on the efficacy of wearing masks to aid in the suppression of COVID-19.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control said latest science "affirms that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities. There is increasing evidence that cloth face coverings help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others." 

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said in a statement last month. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

