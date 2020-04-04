You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
All-Area: St. Joseph's Jincho Rivera voted MVP by sports staff
breaking top story

All-Area: St. Joseph's Jincho Rivera voted MVP by sports staff

{{featured_button_text}}

A player getting a double-double at any time during a basketball season is a pretty awesome accomplishment.

St. Joseph junior Jincho Rivera, at a shade under 20 points and a shade over 11 rebounds a game, averaged a double-double for the entire SEASON.

Rivera, a 6-foot-4 wing who is a Puerto Rico native, is the 2020 All-Area Boys Basketball Team MVP, as determined by a vote among the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley news sports staff.

“Jincho made huge strides this season,” St. Joseph coach Tom Mott said.

“He always stepped up in the biggest games, and he was someone we could depend on to score and rebound.”

Rivera helped lead the Knights to a 25-8 2019-20 campaign. The Knights finished 8-2 in the Mountain League, second behind Arroyo Grande.

St. Joseph made it to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 1 Playoffs.

The ninth-seeded Knights won at No. 8 Bakersfield in the first round of the Southern Cal regional of the CIF State Playoffs. No. 16 Woodland Hills, which beat top-ranked Indio Shadow Hills 102-96 in double overtime, edged the Knights 71-68 at St. Joseph in the quarterfinals.

The Knights overcame an early 24-7 deficit, but could not hold a fourth-quarter lead.

Still, Rivera had some of his biggest moments for the Knights when it mattered most.

He kept the Knights in contention during a back-and forth Jan. 31 game at St. Joseph against Arroyo Grande.

Rivera dropped in 27 points, and the Knights eventually denied the Eagles after Michael Atherton scored at the buzzer in regulation to force overtime. The Knights eventually won 67-64.

Though Rivera missed a potential game-tying 3 as time was running out against El Camino he gave a glimpse of his scoring versatility as the Knights were rallying earlier.

He scored on a put-back shot to pull the Knights within 45-40. Rivera then hit two quick jumpers to put the Knights ahead 46-45 and then 50-48.

Rivera nailed a stepback 3 to put St. Joseph ahead 53-49 going into the fourth quarter. He converted an old-fashioned 3-point play to lengthen the St. Joseph lead to 58-51.

Then the Conquistadors rallied and eventually overhauled the Knights.

“My goal entering the season was to help my team win as many games as possible,” Rivera said. “I am lucky to have some great teachers and coaches that made this possible. I’m thankful to receive this award but I have much more work to do,” Rivera said.

A rangy player who could run up and down the floor with most guards, Rivera easily led the Knights in scoring and rebounds.

The spring of our discontent: Athletic directors react to high school sports season cancelled

The junior scored with regularity in a variety of ways and was adept at getting good position on rebounds. Rivera also pulled his weight in the Knights’ trademark pressure defense.

Rivera edged out Arroyo Grande's Gage Gomez, who also received votes. Gomez and teammate Robert Hutchens split the Mountain League MVP award after leading the Eagles to the Mountain League championship in front of second-place St. Joseph.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News