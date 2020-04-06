All-Area: Arroyo Grande's Ryan Glanville voted Coach of the Year

Arroyo Grande basketball coach Ryan Glanville has coached some memorable teams with the Eagles.
The 2019-20 version has to rank among the best.
This group of Eagles, led by a strong senior cast, checked nearly every box: They won a league championship, qualified for the Open Division playoffs, then won a CIF State regional title and should've played for a state title.
For guiding the Eagles to all those accomplishments, Glanville has been voted the All-Area Coach of the Year by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News.
The Gage Gomez votes came early.
Glanville's teams have won at least 20 games nine times since the 2004-05 season. His only losing season on record was in 2005, his first season as head coach. His teams have won at least 14 games every year over the 15 seasons since.
Glanville's 2011-12 team advanced to a CIF Southern Section title game and his squad the following year lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Redondo Union.
This past season, the Eagles were chosen for the CIF Central Section Open Division playoffs, where they lost to top seed Clovis West in the semifinals. They then won the Open Division third-place game and qualified for the CIF State playoffs were they won four state games.
Playing in the area's toughest leagues and typically a tough playoff division, Glanville's teams have gone 297-171 starting with his 2004-05 squad that went 5-20.
"We've had a lot of really good groups come through over the years, I'm really proud of all of our kids," Glanville said. "This group is unique, the amount of time they put in and how unselfish they are. The way they play the game and they're really fun to watch. I'm proud of them."
The Eagles found success this year despite lacking a lot of size or athleticism, though they did have the play of two stars: Gage Gomez and Robert Hutchens, both seniors. The two split the Mountain League MVP honor.
The Eagles have won back-to-back Mountain League titles and set a school record for wins this year with 28.
Glanville's Eagles also won the school's first ever CIF State SoCal Regional title when they beat Providence in the regional final on March 10. The Eagles were supposed to play Albany St. Mary's for a CIF State title in Sacramento last month, but the game was eventually canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
It would've been the Eagles' first state championship game.
The Eagles relied on Gomez and Hutchens, each averaging around 20 points a game, for most of their offense, but the Arroyo Grande supporting cast was solid.
Gomez won enough duels against defenders to earn the our Offensive Player of the award, as determined by a vote among the the the Times' sports staff.
The Eagles will have to replace six seniors from this team, including Gomez, Hutchens, Connor Angle, Michael Atherton, David Garcia and William Tregenza.
"Everyone focuses on Gage or Robert and we always need a third or fourth guy and when we have that we're pretty good," Glanville said after the Eagles beat Providence for the CIF SoCal Division 3 state title. "I couldn't be prouder or more pleased with them at this moment."
