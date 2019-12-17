The past, never mind that past tense in this case was with less than a minute to play, was the past, Righetti junior Alex Paquet figured as she stepped to the foul line for the most important one-and-one of the game.
With 2.8 seconds left, Paquet made both ends of the bonus. Nipomo ran a last-ditch play but, with star freshman point guard Makennah Simonson running up the sideline, the pass for her sailed out-of-bounds as time ran out.
Righetti (6-1, 1-0) escaped with a 60-59 win at its Warrior Gym and tagged Nipomo (10-1, 0-1) with its first loss of the season after the Titans wiped out all of an 18-point Righetti second-half lead. The game was the Mountain League opener for both teams.
Nipomo and Pioneer Valley shared the Ocean League title last year. Both were moved up to the Mountain League for this season.
After missing the front end of the one-and-one twice, with Righetti clinging to a lead in the closing minute both times, "I didn't change anything," on her last free throw attempts, said Paquet.
"You have to think in your mind about the ball going in. You can't think about missing earlier."
After Paquet's second miss, with Righetti up 58-56, Simonson drew a foul with 27.2 seconds to play.
She made the first half of the bonus and missed the second. Simonson and Kat Anderson forced a Righetti turnover on a double team in the backcourt though, and, after a timeout, Kacie Slover scored in the lane to give Nipomo its first lead, 59-58 with 11.7 seconds left, since early in the first quarter.
Paquet, on a dribble on the Nipomo side of the floor, drew a foul and she made good on the foul shots.
The Santa Ynez Pirates scored early Tuesday night in their boys soccer match against the Santa Maria Saints.
"This was my first game (this season) since coming back from an ankle injury," said Paquet.
"I'd had one practice before this game. (The ankle) felt good."
Righetti, hitting six 3-pointers and making shots from all over the floor in the first half, led 41-26 at halftime. The lead reached 44-26 when Abigail Salazar nailed a 3-pointer.
The Titans, with their man-to-man pressure, started turning the Warriors over and drawing fouls. Though Slover eventually gave the Titans the lead, Malia Cabigon, with two big blocks, kept the Titans from going ahead earlier.
The 6-foot Cabigon timed her block exquisitely both times. Waiting until the ball-handler was seemingly a step ahead of her, Cabigon simply reached up and swatted the ball away, getting all ball both times and snagging it after the block.
"Malia has good timing on those," Righetti coach Desiree Hitch said. "She lets it look like she's beat then makes the block."
Cabigon led Righetti's scoring with 15 points. Paquet had 11 and Mishila Garcia scored 11 as well. All of Garcia's points for the Warriors came in the first half.
After scoring four points in the first half, Simonson, the Titans' leading scorer, finished with a game-high 17. Anderson scored 14 and Slover had 11. Slover made all of her five foul shots.
"After playing 10 games in a pretty short time, we didn't play for a week and that kind of slowed our momentum down in the first half," said Nipomo coach David Mendez.
"We went to a man-to-man in the first half, and we lost track of their shooters. In the second half, we kind of got the rhythm back and kept better track of their shooters."
At one point in the third quarter, Righetti turned the ball over five straight times as Nipomo was making its run.
"Our girls were making silly decisions in the second half," said Hitch. "They were rushing their passes instead of being patient against the pressure the way they were in the first half.
"Hey, I'll take it. A win's a win."
Nipomo will play at Paso Robles at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in another league game. Righetti will play Newbury Park at 6 p.m. that night at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.
Boys basketball
Nipomo 77, Pioneer Valley 58
Jomar Soriano put in 12 points, and Joe Arriola and Nate Trevino had 10 apiece for the Panthers, who lost at Nipomo (8-5).
Daren Sosa led the Titans with 20 points, hitting six 3-pointers, Joey Garcia had 18 points for four 3-pointers and Gianni Hart scored 12 points with four 3-pointers.
Girls soccer
St. Joseph 2, Santa Maria 1
After a scoreless first half, Alissa Eaker and then Zorah Coulibali tallied for the Knights (4-3-1) in the second to give St. Joseph a non-league win over its crosstown rival at the Saints' Ralph Baldividez Stadium.
Brianna Flores assisted on both St. Joseph goals. Brenna Sonsini gave the Knights a solid game in goal.
Nipomo 2, Templeton 0
The Titans (4-3-2, 3-0) stayed perfect in Ocean League play with a win on the road.
After a scoreless first half, Annette Vargas, in the 60th minute, and Helayna Arreola, in the 65th, scored for Nipomo in the second.
Titans goalkeeper Alexis Acosta made seven saves and racked up her second shutout of the season.
Saturday roundup
Girls wrestling
Showdown at the Shore
Fourteen Santa Maria wrestlers placed, and three won weight class championships as the Saints won the team title at Oxnard Hueneme High School.
Adriana Sanchez (101 pounds), Destiny Garcia (121) and Maria Mendez (131) were the Santa Maria individual champions.
Santa Maria runners-up included Isela Velasquez (111 pounds), Samantha Alonso (116) and Araceli Ramirez (126). Third-place finishers included Nancy Cholula (106 pounds), Jennifer Hernandez (131), Abigail Moore (160), Mariana Tello (189) and Laura Negrete (235).
Saints Emely Gutierrez (101 pounds), Jessica Guidino (126) and Karla Hernandez (160) all finished fourth.
Boys basketball
Division 2 Challenge
Nipomo capped a 2-1 tournament showing by rallying for a 74-58 win over Lemoore.
The Titans trailed the Tigers 33-31 at halftime then pulled away in the second half.
Joey Garcia popped in 22 points for Nipomo. Gianni Hart and Rudy Garibay scored 14 and 12 respectively.
Righetti held off a game Nipomo squad for a 60-59 win in a thrilling Mountain League girls basketball game Tuesday night.