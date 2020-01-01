After 3 straight wins, Santa Ynez falls in SMHS tournament finale

Santa Ynez played two games Friday at Righetti, winning both to earn its trip to the championship game.

The Pirates began Friday with a victory over the Lindsay Cardinals.

“We’re a team that’s up and down and we were down to Lindsay (21-19) at the half. We’re struggling to be more consistent,” said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez. “We had 15 turnovers in the first half. That’s our Achilles heel. If we can cut down on our mistakes, we’ll be okay. But we made some adjustments at halftime and were able to take the lead in the third quarter.

“Tyler (Rasmussen) made a big three at the start of the fourth quarter to put us up by 10 but we struggled down the stretch although the boys were able to put it away at the end.”

Rasmussen and Porter led Santa Ynez with 13 points apiece. Scotty Bunch added 10.

Santa Ynez 67, Taft 40

On Friday night, the Pirates made it three straight wins at the Santa Maria Tournament.

After defeating the Taft Wildcats Friday night, the Pirates played themselves into the championship game.

Four Pirates players scored in double figures.

