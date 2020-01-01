After 3 straight wins, Santa Ynez falls in SMHS tournament finale

In the end, the Santa Ynez Pirates simply ran out of gas.
Playing four games over three days at last week’s annual Santa Maria High School boys basketball tournament took its toll on a Santa Ynez team that was missing several players due to family Christmas vacations.
The nine Pirates players on hand were still able to win their first three games before falling 53-21 in Saturday’s championship game to the Morro Bay Pirates at Santa Maria High’s Wilson Gym.
Morro Bay raced out to a 15-7 first quarter lead and led 31-17 at the half.
Morro Bay held Santa Ynez to three third-quarter points, going up 48-20 heading into the fourth quarter, to wrap up the tournament title.
Landon Lassahn scored 11 points for Santa Ynez.
Santa Ynez’s Tyler Rasmussen and Siggy Porter were named to the All-Tournament team.
Morro Bay flipped the script from Thursday’s tournament opener when Santa Ynez topped Morro Bay 76-67.
Due to on-going construction at Santa Maria High School, the first two days of the tournament were played at Righetti High School before returning to Santa Maria High for Saturday’s finals and consolation games.
Santa Ynez 47, Lindsay 44
Santa Ynez played two games Friday at Righetti, winning both to earn its trip to the championship game.
The Pirates began Friday with a victory over the Lindsay Cardinals.
“We’re a team that’s up and down and we were down to Lindsay (21-19) at the half. We’re struggling to be more consistent,” said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez. “We had 15 turnovers in the first half. That’s our Achilles heel. If we can cut down on our mistakes, we’ll be okay. But we made some adjustments at halftime and were able to take the lead in the third quarter.
“Tyler (Rasmussen) made a big three at the start of the fourth quarter to put us up by 10 but we struggled down the stretch although the boys were able to put it away at the end.”
Rasmussen and Porter led Santa Ynez with 13 points apiece. Scotty Bunch added 10.
Santa Ynez 67, Taft 40
On Friday night, the Pirates made it three straight wins at the Santa Maria Tournament.
After defeating the Taft Wildcats Friday night, the Pirates played themselves into the championship game.
Four Pirates players scored in double figures.
Porter led the way with 14 points, Rasmussen added 12, Bunch 11 and Nate Rogers 10.
“Because of vacations, we only had nine players tonight and everyone played and everyone scored,” said Vazquez.
The Pirates raced out to a 12-0 lead, kept the defensive pressure on and were never seriously challenged.
“In the third quarter, we outscored them 25-12,” said Vazquez. “That was big for us — no third quarter lapse. You can see this team growing in confidence.”
The Pirates now finally get to take a winter break.
Santa Ynez is off until Tuesday, Jan. 7, when it hosts Santa Barbara in the opening of the Channel League season.
Girls Basketball
Arvin Tournament
Santa Ynez 53, Garces Memorial 47
ARVIN — The Santa Ynez High girls topped Garces Memorial for the consolation championship at the annual Arvin Tournament on Saturday.
Grace Padilla had a monster game, scoring 23 points and grabbing 23 rebounds. Padilla also had four steals and four assists and was named to the All-Tournament team.
Santa Ynez 51, Highland 42
ARVIN — On Friday, Padilla scored 17 points and pulled down 14 rebounds with five steals in Santa Ynez’s win over Highlands.
Malia Loos added nine points, Halle Maniscalco had eight and Katie Nguyen seven.
Wrestling
Sandoval wins two tourney titles
RENO – Santa Ynez’s Richie Sandoval wrapped up a perfect weekend at the Sierra Nevada Classic at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
The senior wrestler went 6-0 over the two-day Classic with five wins coming by fall and one by major decision to win his second straight Sierra Nevada Classic championship.
On Friday, Sandoval went 3-0 and was only on the mat for a total of 2-minutes, 32-seconds.
On Saturday, Sandoval won by falls in the quarterfinals and semifinals, and then won 9-1 in the title match.
Sandoval was also named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler.
And just before Christmas, on Monday, Dec. 23, Sandoval won the Amat Brut Rumble, going 4-0, winning all four matches by fall, including a 20-second fall in the championship bout.
Sandoval, who is undefeated on the season, was named the Outstanding Lightweight Wrestler of the tournament.
Elliott Stern Fave 5 Collection
Elliott Stern Fave 5 Collection
