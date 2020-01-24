Basketball: St. Joseph runs away from Righetti in 75-47 Mountain League win

Friday's Mountain League boys basketball game at Righetti High School went about as expected.
St. Joseph used size, athleticism and some shooting to cruise past across-the-street rival Righetti 75-47.
The Knights built a 14-7 lead after the first quarter into a 35-15 advantage at the break. St. Joseph was up 59-24 at the start of the fourth before being outscored 23-16 by the Warriors in the final frame.
St. Joseph improved to 18-5 overall and 4-1 in the Mountain League. The Warriors dropped to 5-16 and 1-4 in league. St. Joseph has won five straight over Righetti, with the Warriors' last win in the series coming in February of 2017.
The Knights were led by juniors Jincho Rivera, Steven Vasquez and Sam Bazunga. Rivera, an agile wing player, scored an easy 20 points, rarely needing to dominate possession of the ball to get his buckets.
Bazunga, the 6-foot-5 forward, used his size and strength to corral offensive rebounds and feast on put-back baskets, scoring 16 points. Vasquez, the shooting guard, hit three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Angel Ortiz, one of the Knights' leading scorers on the season, had eight points.
No Righetti players scored in double-digits. Jackson Moore led the Warriors with nine. Canaan Reynolds and John Costa each had seven.
Sam Bazunga with the putback slam. He’s hit with a T for hanging on rim. Don’t blame him. #santamariatimes @SJ_Hoops up 21-10. pic.twitter.com/Zb0FsdyGQr— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 25, 2020
Though the game wasn't very competitive, the atmosphere inside the Warriors' gym was, with dueling student sections filled to capacity in opposite corners of the gym.
"One of our goals coming in was to get off to a good start because Righetti plays really well at home," St. Joseph coach Tom Mott said. "They've got a great crowd and we wanted to make sure we didn't let them get into the game. We were a little sluggish in the beginning, but Sam did a great job on the boards and we did a great job defensively."
Bazunga had an impressive put-back dunk in the first half and also slammed home an alley-oop pass from Ortiz.
Bazunga just feasting on the glass. Tips in a miss. @SJ_Hoops up 23-10. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/8e6p7ip6tW— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 25, 2020
Mott liked the play of senior Tim Noe, who contributed play-making, rebounding and defense.
"Tim came in and did a great job defensively, he's kind of an unsung guy," Mott said. "He doesn't get all the points, doesn't get all the rebounds, but he's kind of a glue guy. He can guard any position and hit some 3s. I was really happy to see Tim have a great game tonight."
Noe hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and finished with five points.
.@StevenVas8 hits another. @SJ_Hoops up 35-12. Nearly halftime. pic.twitter.com/cd3Edahz3C— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 25, 2020
Righetti coach Kevin Barbarick said his team's youth and inexperience have been obstacles this year. The Warriors have three seniors leading four juniors, five sophomores and a freshman.
"It's good experience for our kids," Barbarick said. "At the end we had four sophomores and a freshman on the floor. They've got to grow and change the culture. They're doing a good job and I'm proud of my guys."
Bazunga with the slam. @SJ_Hoops up 7-2. pic.twitter.com/GibgHmEGys— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 25, 2020
Girls basketball
Righetti 59, San Luis Obispo 58, OT
The Warriors scored a wild overtime win over the Tigers to stay unbeaten in Mountain League games.
Righetti's Paityn Persson scored at the buzzer to force overtime then again at the buzzer in overtime to give the Warriors the 59-58 win.
Persson finished with 14 points as Alex Paquet led Righetti with 18.
The Warriors are 19-2 overall and 8-0 in league play.
FINAL: @SJ_Hoops 75, @RighettiBBB 47. @Rivera15_ scores 20. @StevenVas8 and Sam Bazunga add 16 apiece. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/SjQV8InIUu— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 25, 2020
Orcutt Academy 63, Santa Maria 50
The Spartans moved to 5-0 in the Ocean League, pulling away after a 30-30 halftime tie.
Erynn Padhal (28 points, 15 rebounds) and Mariah Lopez (16 points and 10) both had a huge double-double for Orcutt. Devyn Kendrick chipped in with 14 rebounds, eight assists and 7 blocks.
Orcutt will host Morro Bay (4-1 Ocean League) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lakeview Junior High School.
Girls soccer
Templeton 1, Nipomo 0
Templeton scored in the first period at the 16-minute mark on a strong, high shot from outside the 18-yard box that Nipomo goalkeeper Alexis Acosta just missed in making what would have been an impressive save.
Despite out-shooting Templeton 5-2 in the second half, and missing several scoring opportunities, including a total of six corner kicks in the game, the Titans came up empty-handed.
In the closing minutes of the game, Templeton was awarded a penalty kick, but the save was made by Acosta, who had a total of five saves in the game.
The Titans' record in Ocean League play is now 7-3 and they will host Morrow Bay on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
