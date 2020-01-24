Basketball: St. Joseph runs away from Righetti in 75-47 Mountain League win

Though the game wasn't very competitive, the atmosphere inside the Warriors' gym was, with dueling student sections filled to capacity in opposite corners of the gym.

"One of our goals coming in was to get off to a good start because Righetti plays really well at home," St. Joseph coach Tom Mott said. "They've got a great crowd and we wanted to make sure we didn't let them get into the game. We were a little sluggish in the beginning, but Sam did a great job on the boards and we did a great job defensively."

Bazunga had an impressive put-back dunk in the first half and also slammed home an alley-oop pass from Ortiz.

Mott liked the play of senior Tim Noe, who contributed play-making, rebounding and defense.

"Tim came in and did a great job defensively, he's kind of an unsung guy," Mott said. "He doesn't get all the points, doesn't get all the rebounds, but he's kind of a glue guy. He can guard any position and hit some 3s. I was really happy to see Tim have a great game tonight."

Noe hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and finished with five points.