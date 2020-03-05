Basketball: St. Joseph mounts massive comeback, falls to El Camino Real in State playoffs

Rivera gave the Knights a 58-51 lead with an old-fashioned three-point play, but the Conquistadors rallied.

A Kyle Braun 3-pointer made it 58-56 and a 3 from Rameon Witt Jr. rattled in to give the Conquistadors the lead back at 59-58.

El Camino took a 61-58 lead before Stephen Vasquez knocked down a big 3-pointer to tie the game at 61. Braun hit another 3-pointer to put the Conqs up 64-61. Later, Vasquez knocked answered with another 3 for the Knights to tie the game at 68.

But, with the forward Bazunga fouled out, the Conquistadors went to work in the paint and got a big bucket on a drop-step in the post from Tai Rutledge to make it a 70-68 game.

The Knights couldn't get any closer. Vasquez was fouled with the Knights down 71-68 and missed the front end of the one-and-one. The Knights got the rebound and put up a quick shot instead of bringing the ball out to set up a 3-point shot, and the Conquistadors got the rebound and drew a foul.

Bryan Rivera missed the ensuing free throw and the Knights rebounded, setting up a final shot. Jincho Rivera did have a decent look at a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it bounced off the back of the rim and the horn sounded.

Braun led all scorers with 31 points. Witt had 14.