Jincho Rivera dropped 34 points on the Greyhounds as St. Joseph moved to 4-0 with a non-league win.

Steven Vasquez and Angel Ortiz scored 13 and 12 points respectively for the Knights.

Orcutt Academy 63, Laguna Blanca 37

Camden Smith scored 14 points and Isaac Luque put in 13 as the Spartans won this non-league game at Laguna Blanca easily.

Paso Robles 82, Santa Maria 61

The Saints had an off-shooting night and lost to the Bearcats in a non-league game at Paso Robles.

Girls basketball

Pioneer Valley 62, Atascadero 34

The Panthers (4-4) got a big game from both Ravynn Anielski and Chyanna Medina-Tell and rolled to a non-league win at home over the Greyhounds.

Anielski popped in 24 points, made nine steals and snared three rebounds. Medina-Tell amassed 20 points, four steals and four rebounds.

Righetti 75, St. Joseph 30

The Garcias, Mishila and Natalie (no relation) scored 22 and 11 points respectively as the Warriors (4-1) rolled past their Foster Road rival (1-5) in a non-league game at Righetti.

Malia Cabigon scored 16 points for Righetti. Paityn Persson had 10. Jaylee Cantu led the Knights with eight points.

