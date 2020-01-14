Basketball: Morin, Tefera and Arriola help Pioneer Valley cruise past Santa Maria for first Ocean League win

“I think that gave them an edge to their preparation for this game. That (football) game was in their heads.”

Pina led the Saints (8-12, 0-4) with 15 points.

The Saints feed off of making plentiful 3-pointers and turning opponents over a lot. Tuesday night they could do neither.

After Garcilazo hit two quick 3s for the first points as the Saints got off to a 9-2 lead, the Saints’ shooters struggled the rest of the way.

With the Panthers effectively marking the Saints’ outside shooters, Santa Maria made eight 3s, not nearly enough.

“We knew (point guard Daisean Leekins and Garcilazo) were their best shooters,” said Arriola.

Leekins couldn’t get his outside shots to fall, and the Panthers made it tough for him when he drove the lane. He finished with two points. Garcilazo had eight after the Saints’ early run, Ebba Tefera and Nathan Trevino led an effective Pioneer Valley offensive rebounding surge in the first half. Tefera scored 12 of his 16 points, and made all of his six baskets, then.