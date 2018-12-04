Girls basketball
Lompoc 48, Nipomo 44
Facing their former LPL rival, the Braves prevented themselves from committing costly turnovers and got two players in double figures for scoring in the four-point win.
"We played together as a team tonight and cut down on our unforced turnovers," head coach Claudia Terrones said by phone. "We are heading in the right direction."
Raya Gonzalez led the way with 14 points. Kayla Taylor added 12. Mya Mendoza chipped in nine points. Mallory Branum scored six points, both from 3-point land.
LHS improved to 2-3 overall and will now take part in the Mullahey Ford Tournament in San Luis Obispo on Thursday.
Boys basketball
Lompoc 77, Nipomo 69
Andrew Villa broke out with a season-high of 32 points in the eight-point road win.
Ryan Morgan added 13 points while Benecio Cayabyab added nine. The Braves improved to 4-2 overall.