Nothing was going right for Orcutt Academy on Monday night.
The Spartans were turning the ball over, missing open shots and getting beat on the glass against a tough Coastal Christian team.
That all changed in the fourth quarter.
The Spartans erased a 45-33 fourth-quarter deficit and toppled the Conquerors on Connor Adams' last-second shot for a stunning 59-58 win. Adams sank an awkward hook shot on the baseline with five seconds left to provide the game's final points.
"We're an extremely young team and we're still learning our offensive and defensive sets," Orcutt Academy coach Ryan Smalley said. "But they fought back and hopefully this comeback will be a learning experience for them. The end of the game, being able to close out a game like that will be big for us going forward."
Coastal Christian's Luke Ohlmstead, who had a game-high 29 points, had a clean look at a 3-point shot but the attempt clanked off the rim as the final horn sounded.
Though Adams hit the game-winner it was teammate Isaac Luque who sparked the comeback. Luque finished with 16 points for the Spartans.
All 16 came in the fourth quarter.
"Isaac did a great job for us in that fourth quarter," Smalley said. "Finishing at the basket and being aggressive for us."
Time and again, Luque would come up with the ball in transition and score at the rim, fighting through contact to finish in the lane on fastbreaks. Luque scored six straight points to start the fourth quarter, cutting the Conquerors' lead to 45-39.
But Ohlmstead hit a baseline jumped before James Tilley sunk one of his three second-half 3-pointers for the Spartans, making the score 47-42.
Ohlmstead and Luque again exchanged baskets, putting the score at 49-44 with 3:45 left. It looked like Ohlmstead put the game away with a deep 3-pointer, giving the Conquerors a 52-44 edge with around three minutes remaining.
But Luque scored on a putback, Tyler Malley scored for Coastal Christian, then Luque scored back-to-back buckets. Ohlmstead answered once again, putting the Conquerors ahead 58-50.
Elijah Stephenson came through with a huge 3-point shot for the Spartans, making the score 58-55. Luque came up with a turnover and scored inside, cutting the deficit to 58-55.
Stephsenson created another turnover, was fouled and made both free throws to cut the Conquerors' lead to one at 58-57.
The Spartans fouled to put Coastal Christian at the line, and the free throw was missed, giving Adams and opportunity to make his heroic shot. Tilley had the ball at the top of the key, dribbled to create space and got the ball to Adams in the block. Adams took one dribble, rolled to his left and flipped up a shot that went down cleanly with five seconds left.
Ohlmstead got an open look on the right wing as the buzzer sounded but his shot bounced out as the buzzer sounded.
The Spartans are now 6-4 overall. Coastal Christian falls to 5-2. Adams finished with 12 points. Stephenson had 11.
"He's a competitor, he's always working hard," Smalley said of the sophomore Adams. "Making a tough shot like that should be a big confidence booster for him."
Saints go 3-1 at Carp Tourney
Santa Maria defeated Bishop Diego 63-58 on Monday to finish 3-1 at the Carpinteria Tournament..
The Saints got off to a slow start with only one 3-pointer in the first half and were down by five. But Santa Maria picked up its defensive pressure in the second half and started knocking down shots with nine three-pointers in the final two periods.
Thomas Segel led the Saints with 29 points, 19 of which came in the second half. Jon Garcilazo almost had a double-double, finishing with 11 points and nine boards. Austin Peinado gave the Saints a big spark in the second half with four points down the stretch and six rebounds. Pablo Rivera added eight points off the bench.
The Saints now have a 6-6 overall record after playing 11 of their first 12 games on the road.
"We get to play six of the next seven games at home starting with our holiday tourney on Dec. 27," Saints coach Dave Yamate said.