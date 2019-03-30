There may be no school for some people during the week of April 1 due to spring break – but that doesn’t mean there’s no baseball.
Because the Central Coast Classic makes it return.
Four different sites, five programs from out of the area, and three total days of bat and glove action locally as most kids are away from school.
“Any time you play in tournaments, you always play against teams from out of the area and it’s always fun to play against those types of teams to see where we stack up against them,” said Cabrillo High head coach Jon Osborne. “All baseball teams enjoy spring break tournaments because it gives our guys a chance to play against other teams, get more live pitching, get more defense, it’s a nice break. We look forward to competing in the tournament next week.”
Don McIntyre Field (Cabrillo), Dan Bodary Field (Lompoc), Santa Ynez High’s baseball field and Dunn Schools will host teams hailing from the Channel League (Dos Pueblos), the West Los Angeles region and a challenger from the Silver State.
What out of area teams are coming to this region next week? Here’s a breakdown:
Calabasas Viewpoint
Current record: 7-7 overall, 2-4 in the Gold Coast League
Head coach: Rick Weber (first year)
Team wise: Cabrillo will get first crack at the challenger from Calabasas on Tuesday at 3 p.m. – and will aim to try to neutralize top hitter Asher Sabah.
The senior is averaging .462 at the bat according to Max Preps and leads the Patriots with nine RBI’s. Junior Niko Candido is another solid hitter with his batting average currently sitting at .395.
Covina Northview
Current record: 8-5 (4-0 in the Valle Vista League)
Head coach: Dan Roddy (sixth season)
Team wise: A year ago, the Vikings were in the same CIF Southern Section division as the Braves.
Now, fresh off of a 21-10 season, Northview got the bump to D3 while Lompoc remained in D4.
This year’s Vikings feature senior Matt Diaz who is averaging .438. Northview is also in good hands with freshman Ivan Barragan who is hitting .308 through 12 games.
Lompoc will take on the Vikings at home in the 3 p.m. Tuesday game.
Canyon Country Canyon
Current record: 4-12 (3-7 in the Foothill League)
Head coach: Justin Stark (first year)
Team wise: While it hasn’t been the easiest of starts for the Cowboys, they did snap a recent seven-game losing streak on Friday as they defeated Saugus 4-1.
But will that be enough momentum against regional powerhouse Santa Ynez? Which they open against on Tuesday at 3 p.m?
Canyon does have three players hitting in the .340 range: Conrad Meza (.370), Charles Harrison (.350) and Tyler DeYoung (.340).
But in seven losses this season, the Cowboys were held to one run or were blanked.
Yerington (Nevada)
Current record: 8-3 (6-1 in the 2A Northern Baseball standings)
Head coach: Vince Angle (seventh season)
Team wise: I’ll say it – this is the most superior out-of-area team in the Central Coast Classic.
The Lions are proud owners of seven State of Nevada titles while hailing south of Reno. And head coach Vince Angle is the owner of two of them.
His team can score at will too – with the Lions scoring 11 or more runs in five of their eight wins.
Senior Justin Olmstead is the versatile power hitter and hill ace. He leads the Lions with his astonishing batting average of .524 in 10 recorded games and has thrown 39 strikeouts. Agustin Ramirez takes pressure off of him on the mound with his 23 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched.
Yerington takes on Cabrillo (10 a.m) and Lompoc (2 p.m.), respectively, on Wednesday. They then head to Santa Ynez for a 10 a.m Thursday game.