Small school — big-time players.
That’s the Dunn School in Los Olivos.
One of the area’s smallest high schools, Dunn is sending three of its baseball players on to Division I programs and that was the top sports story coming out of the Dunn campus in 2018.
The entire school gathered in the school’s library to celebrate along with seniors Ethan Cloyd, John San Jule and Brandon Lawrence.
Each had huge offensive numbers.
Cloyd batted .516 with two home runs and 37 runs batted in in 22 games; Lawrence hit .429 with three homers and 21 runs batted in’ and San Jule hit .551.
Cloyd signed to pitch for the Pac-12’s University of California, Berkeley Golden Bears.
Lawrence is heading to the Big 10 to play shortstop for the University of Michigan Wolverines.
San Jule will roam center field for an Ivy League school, Columbia University’s Lions, in New York City.
And since the Ivy League schools don’t award athletic scholarships, San Jule is heading east on an academic scholarship.
“It’s pretty amazing,” said Dunn’s head baseball coach, and Brandon Lawrence’s father, David Lawrence, when the trio signed their Division I commitments. “Three kids from a small school — we only have about 150 students — playing Division I baseball on scholarships next year.”
“These boys really are the finest example of student-athletes,” said Dunn Athletic Director Tim Weir. “They are all excellent students, excellent athletes and will be great representatives of Dunn. They’re all two-sport athletes.
“Cal is where I wanted to go every since I was a young kid,” said Cloyd. “When I visited the campus, I knew it was the right college for me. It has the perfect mix of athletics and academics. They have a really good team and I’ve been talking to the coaches on a weekly basis. I can’t wait to get started.”
“I wanted to go to a good academic college where I could play baseball and Columbia is the best of both worlds” said San Jule. “Going into the summer, Columbia was my No. 1 option and I was able to achieve that so that’s really cool.”
“Michigan has an excellent campus, facilities and coaching staff. I’ve already got a great relationship with their coaches,” said Lawrence. “It will make me push myself to be a greater person. It’s going to be fun. I’m excited. This is an awesome opportunity.”
After the signing ceremony, Cloyd, Lawrence and San Jule had to turn their attention to basketball where all three played in the Earwigs 2018-19 season opener at Midland later the same day.
The 2017-18 Earwigs finished third in the Condor League to earn a spot in the CIF-SS Division 5A playoffs.
Dunn opened the playoffs with a 90-67 victory over Fullerton’s Eastside Christian Eagles
“It was the first time in school history — that’s since 1957 — that we’ve scored 90 points in a game,” said Dunn coach Jonathan Civitella after the game. “We came out a little sluggish in the first quarter, but when we applied our pressure defense, it really turned it on for us.”
That defense led to 15 first-half steals that turned a close game into a rout.
San Jule led all scorers with 33 points.
Dunn’s season ended in the second round with an 84-43 loss to the overall No. 1 seed Duarte.
The Dunn boys soccer team had an even deeper playoff run at the end of the 2017-18 season with an interesting journey to the semifinals.
After defeating West Ranch in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs, the Earwigs won two straight 0-0 games to reach the semifinals.
In the second round, after finishing regulation and double overtime tied at 0-0, Dunn beat Santa Paula 1-0 on penalty kicks.
The Earwigs did it again in the quarterfinals, where the eliminated Sierra Vista 4-3 on penalty kicks.
The 10-1-2 season ended with the Earwigs’ only loss of the year, a 3-0 loss to Hesperia in the semifinals.