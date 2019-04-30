The Titans rallied to beat Mission Prep 4-3 and clinch at least a share of the league championship. Mission Prep hosts Nipomo Thursday. A Nipomo win means an outright league title for the Titans. A Mission Prep win would result in a co-championship with Nipomo and Mission Prep splitting the inaugural Ocean League title.
"We'll enjoy this one but I told the boys that we need to focus on closing this thing out Thursday," Spears said after his team's victory.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Spears decided to pinch-hit Carter Stevens, who then reached base on a bunt attempt after a throwing error.
Then Ricardo Rodriguez, the Titans' starting pitcher, slapped a punt to no man's land, past the pitcher and in front of the infielders, to spark the Nipomo rally.
With runners at the corners, Ricky Iniguez knocked a base hit in the gap between the shortstop and third baseman to bring Stevens in and tie the game at 3-3.
Then Carmelo Hernandez was hit bit a pitch to load the bases up and bring Brayden Groshart to the plate. Groshart drew a walk to bring Rodriguez home and end the game, giving the Titans a 4-3 win.
Nipomo improved to 8-1 in league, dropping Mission Prep to 7-2.
"Carter is a good bunter and he can run," Spears said. "I said, 'Put it down. Make them play defense.' He did that. We didn't do a good job of putting the ball in play and making them work. Kai (Janowicz) was excellent on the mound today, so I knew we had to make them play a little defense today and put the pressure on them. They're high school kids and this happens. They would've done the same thing to us if it was flipped."
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Hernandez struck out but reached base by sprinting down the first-base line after the ball got away from the Mission Prep catcher.
Hernandez eventually came around to score on a bunt by Anthony Campos to cut Mission Prep's lead to 3-2.
The game was tied 1-1 after the second inning. Mission Prep standout and Cal commit Dylan Beavers scored twice for the Royals to give his team a cushion. Both runs came after the ball got away from the Nipomo third baseman on pickoff attempts.
The league championship represents a turning point in the Nipomo baseball program. The Titans went a combined 13-29 in league games in their final two years in the now defunct Los Padres League.
The Titans have done it with a core of three seniors (Rodriguez, Hernandez and Inriguez) a couple juniors and a bunch of sophomores and freshman.
"These three have been there since day one," Spears said of his seniors. "Ricardo has been up on varsity since his freshman year. Ricky saw a little bit of time on varsity his freshman year. Carmelo has been up here ever since he stepped foot on campus. For those three it's all about will and grit. Ricardo doesn't have overpowering stuff, but what he has more than anybody I've ever coached is will. He competes every time out there. He wills us to victory."
Rodriguez has now thrown seven complete games on the year and has an ERA right around 1.00.
"It feels great right now, having one last win on our home field-- it feels great," Rodriguez said.
