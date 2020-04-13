The end: VCA baseball, softball games were the last in the area before spring sports closed

On a chilly afternoon on Friday, March 13, Valley Christian Academy pitchers Timmy Trenkle, Tyler McCoy and Jared Moore combined for a perfect game in VCA's 16-0 win over Coastal Christian that was called after the top of the fifth at VCA because of the 10-run rule.
Less than 20 feet away that day, Coastal Christian's softball team beat VCA 19-8.
Those games put the wrap on the spring sports season on the Central Coast for 2020. Less than a month thereafter came the formal announcement that the rest of the CIF spring sports season was cancelled because of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
Trenkle worked the first two innings that day. McCoy pitched the next two and Moore pitched the last one.
"This was Jared's first time on the mound," VCA coach Pete Fortier, who is also the school's athletic director, said afterward.
"We had some good swings. It was a good game for us."
It was also the last one for the season. VCA (1-2-1) earned its first win of the year that day.
St. Joseph athletic director Tom Mott had said in a text that day that an announcement from the school concerning the status of his school's spring programs would come that Monday. Turned out, the season was over for St. Joseph's teams, as they were for everyone else's.
Before the Lions took to the diamond, virtually everyone else in the area had suspended their athletic programs.
"Baseball's not like wrestling, where you're in close quarters," Fortier said after the game about his decision to keep VCA playing — for the time being.
At the time, "Maricopa was the only team in our league that had suspended, then Coast Union suspended theirs late," said Fortier.
"I called around and was able to schedule Coastal Christian."
Fortier said at the time that Coastal Christian was in its first baseball season after "Their program had been on hiatus for awhile."
Turned out, the Conquerors' first baseball season in years was an abbreviated one.
VCA scored 10 runs in the first, thanks mainly to walks, passed balls and wild pitches. Jamin Magness did hit a bases-clearing triple.
Moore finished with three hits, including a lead-off double in the first. Trenkle, Magness and Sam Moore all had two hits.
Coastal Christian reliever Drew Hutsko gave the Conquerors solid relief pitching in the second and third innings, but the Lions scored five times in the fourth.
Schools throughout the county closed the following Monday. California governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide shelter-in-place directive, effective at 5 p.m., the following Friday.
The directive is still in place, indefinitely. On April 3, the CIF State Office announced that the rest of the CIF 2020 spring sports season was cancelled.
