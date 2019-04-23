Tuesday, the Knights came to play.
The St. Joseph baseball team, hosting a pair of games in the annual Nipomo Spring Classic, cruised to victory in both its contests, routing Orcutt Academy in the first game 8-0 and dropping Fremont Christian 10-0 in a game that was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Knights' win over Fremont Christian is just the latest victory against an opponent with a better record. Fremont Christian came into the game 14-4 on the season and leading the Bay Counties League with a 4-0 record.
St. Joseph is now 8-15 on the season. The Knights are 4-8 in the Mountain League. They have wins over San Luis Obispo (17-3, overall record), Paso Robles (11-12) and Dunn (17-3).
St. Joseph jumped out in front with a three-run outburst in the third inning and put the game away with seven more runs in the fourth Tuesday against Fremont Christian.
St. Joseph allowed just one hit in the game against the Warriors from Fremont.
Starter Hunter Barnhart went four innings and struck out five batters. Nate Cantor came on to close out the game in the fifth inning and didn't allow a hit.
First baseman Alex Ontiveros and shortstop Jacob Galloway drove in three runs apiece for the Knights. Galloway went 2-for-3 and also scored twice while smacking a double and a triple.
Ontiveros doubled for his lone hit.
Outfielder Justin Maldonado scored twice and reached base every time he went to the plate against Fremont Christian. Maldonado, Miles Enos, Aden Anderson and Chris Cervantes each drove in a run. Eight Knights scored a run: Barnhart, Galloway, Maldonado, Enos, Anderson, Cervantes, Noah Skarda and Jackson Stahl.
"I felt like we’re back on the right path," St. Joseph coach Ronnie Regalado said. "There are a lot of young kids on this team, but at the same time, once they put everything together these boy can be great, especially when they play together."
Regalado said Matt Melena stifled Orcutt Academy in the day's opening game, going five scoreless innings.
The Knights will play Bishop Montgomery at home Wednesday in another tournament game.
Ventura 8, Hancock 3
Four Hancock errors led to five unearned Ventura runs, and the Pirates (24-14, 12-7) beat the Bulldogs (19-19, 9-10) in a Western State Conference North Division game that was Hancock's season home finale.
The Pirates entered the game in a three-way tie for first with Cuesta and Santa Barbara City College, and they did not hurt themselves Tuesday.
Ventura rallied for the win after Hancock led 3-0 after four innings. Reed Odland hit a solo home run for Hancock in the first inning, and Jake Shusterich gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead with a solo shot in the fourth.
The Cougars scored twice in the fifth and, with the help of two Hancock errors that led to four unearned runs, six times in the sixth off Hancock starter Trevor Garcia and reliever Daxton Miller.
Garcia went five-plus innings. Half of the six runs against him were earned. He gave up eight hits.
Softball
Hancock 13, Oxnard 1
OXNARD - Shaylyn Coy pitched a three-hit complete game, and the Bulldogs (12-21, 7-9) finished their season with a rout of the Condors in a Western State Conference North Division game at Oxnard.
Crystal Gonzalez was 2-for-2 for the Bulldogs. Sabrina Ornelas and Zaiden Bakke were both 2-for-4. All three had two RBIs. Gonzalez and Ornelas scored three times apiece. Bakke scored twice.
Adiana Pacheco drove in three runs for the Bulldogs, on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and a two-run triple in the seventh.