Santa Maria High info night
All incoming Santa Maria High freshmen student-athletes are asked to attend a sports informational night on Tuesday, May 7 at the school's Wilson Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m.
Incoming freshmen will find the necessary information about summer sports programs and required athletic physicals.
Those with questions, can email athletic director Brian Wallace at bwallace@smjuhsd.org
Cabrillo varsity baseball head coach
With the retirement of longtime head coach Jonathan Osborne, Cabrillo High School is seeking a new varsity head coach.
Candidates interested in applying for the position should contact Cabrillo Athletics to pick up an application and be considered for an interview.
Coaching experience at the high school varsity level is strongly recommended.
Contact Dan Troup at (805) 742-2905 or troup.daniel@lusd.org for more information.
Hancock girls basketball summer camp
Hancock is hosting its seventh annual summer girls basketball camp in June.
The camp is schedule to run from Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20. The sessions start at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 12:30 p.m. The camp is open to girls ages 6-15.
The clinic will be run by the Hancock women's coaching staff and players.
The four-day camp will focus on ball-handling, offense, shooting, team attitude, footwork, defense and discipline. The cost is $75. Register online at athletics.hancockcollege.edu under youth camps or detach and mail a completed registration form. Make checks payable to AHC Women's Basketball. Forms can be sent to Allan Hancock College Girls Basketball Camp at 800 S. College Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93454, care of Cary Nerelli.
For more information, contact Hancock women's head coach Cary Nerelli at (805) 922-6966 ext. 3941 or cary.nerelli@hancockcollege.edu.