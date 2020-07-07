Sophomore Spotlight: Work with Micah Mission has been an eye-opener for Travis Welker

Travis Welker no longer has a 2020 baseball season at Hancock College. The COVID-19 pandemic took that away.
The pandemic caused the closure of schools statewide in March. When the schools closed, the rest of the 2020 spring sports season, statewide, went out the window too.
What Welker DOES have is a roof over his head and the certainty of where his next meals are coming from.
He said an increased appreciation of all that has come from his volunteer work with the Micah Mission in Lompoc.
"I work that volunteer job with the Micah Mission on the weekends with my parents," father Vic Welker and mother Bonnie Welker, said Travis Welker.
"We help provide food for the homeless. When you see people just trying to get by, not sure where their next meal is coming from, it really makes you appreciate what you have all the more," said Travis Welker.
"God's given a lot of opportunity to my family and me. God's blessed me with a lot of opportunities."
In order to keep the biggest run for a Santa Maria High School boys basketball team this century alive in 2018, the Saints had to beat the top overall seed. On the road.
Welker, a sophomore infielder, was the Hancock College nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male Scholar Athlete of the Year. The NSBCART customarily awards its scholarships at its annual awards dinner. The organization cancelled its 2020 dinner because of the pandemic.
Welker, a middle infielder for Hancock, was hitting .306, with two errors in 105 chances, when the Bulldogs, sitting at 11-9, including 6-4 in the Western State Conference North Division, saw their season come to an abrupt end.
Hancock is a member of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA). Because the pandemic cut the 2020 spring season short, the CCCAA has granted spring sports athletes at its member schools a restored season of eligibility for the 2021 season.
After a water polo and swimming career at Santa Maria, Jared Zimmer had a big swimming career at Lewis University. In fact, he said, he was an NCAA Division II All-American in the mile, the 500 and the 1,000.
That is, provided athletes were in good standing with their respective programs when the 2020 spring season was truncated. Welker said he will take the extra season of eligibility and stay on at Hancock after this school year.
He said he would like to play for a four-year school after his time at Hancock is done but, Welker added, with his plans to stay at Hancock to play in 2021, all that is some time in the future.
"I've talked to a couple of schools about the possibility of playing for them, but right now everything is pretty wide open," said Welker.
“We wanted Tommy to come so he could see where his big brother was staying, and he will know his brother will be all right. Ryan and Tommy are very close.”
"Cal State Fullerton is my dream school, but we'll see (down the road) if that's even in the cards."
Welker maintained a 4.0 GPA at Santa Ynez High School, and he said he has been able to keep making straight A's at Hancock.
He plans to major in electrical engineering.
Vic Welker "currently works for a company in Goleta that makes turrets that go on top of armored vehicles for the Armed Forces," said Travis Welker. "It would be awesome to work in a field like that."
As far as his education, Travis Welker did what students across the country were forced to do this spring — distance learning.
"I would rather be in the classroom," he said. "I have calculus this semester with Scott King. He's a fantastic professor, and I would rather be in the classroom seeing him go through the lessons.
"But the college has done a fantastic job with this situation, helping students get through their courses. I'm really grateful to them."
