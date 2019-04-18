One big inning was all the Dos Pueblos Chargers needed to wrap up at least a share of the Channel League softball title.
The Chargers defeated the Santa Ynez Pirates 4-2 Thursday afternoon in Santa Ynez, scoring all four of their runs in the fifth inning and then leaving it to starting pitcher Allison Speshyock and the Chargers’ defense to do the rest.
“We seem to come through in the late innings,” said Dos Pueblos coach Mike Gerken. “The late innings is when we’ve been getting the hits we need.”
Both Speshyock and the Pirates’ Armani Garcia pitched complete games.
Garcia gave up eight hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts.
Speshyock yielded four hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
“Allison knows what she’s doing out there. She’s put in a lot of innings,” said Gerken. “They hit a couple of balls hard against her but she really knows the strike zone and our fielders backed her up brilliantly.”
“Dos Pueblos is tough but even in a loss against them, it tells our girls just how good we are. It tells me that we’ll be able to compete with anyone in the CIF (Southern Section) playoffs,” said Santa Ynez coach Benny Garcia. “Armani got 10 strikeouts against a good hitting ball club. She struck out four of their hitters twice.”
The Pirates scored first, getting one run in the second and third innings.
Michaela Baker led off the Pirates’ second with a double off the right field fence and later scored on Lauren Swing’s single down the third base line.
Santa Ynez made it 2-0 in the third after Maggie Usher singled to short left and came home when Baker’s fly ball was dropped for an error.
Speshyock gave up just one hit the rest of the way – Baker’s sixth inning single to left while setting the Pirates down in order in the fourth, fifth and seventh.
Meanwhile, Garcia gave up a leadoff double to Sierra Laughner in the top of the second but got out of trouble with a ground out and two strikeouts.
Josy Uyesaka hit a two-out single in the third but was promptly caught trying to steal second base on a perfect throw from Santa Ynez catcher Usher to shortstop Swing.
“Maggie made a great play there. She threw out their fastest runner. That girl is usually impossible to stop,” said Garcia.
The Chargers’ Briana Castro launched a one-out triple to right but was stranded at third after Garcia induced two harmless fly balls.
“Briana was 2-for-3 with a triple and a double,” said Gerken. “It’s nice when she can put up those kinds of numbers.”
But in the fifth, Dos Pueblos batters finally broke through.
Mikaela Butzke got aboard on an error and Mykenzie Ramirez walked.
With one out, Jessica Reveles doubles to left, scoring Butzke and pinch runner Ashley Gerken, tying the game at 2-all.
Then with two outs, Allison Gaspar homered over the left field fence, giving the Chargers a 4-2 lead.
Garcia got into and out of trouble in the sixth, giving up back-to-back singles to Alison Borden and Butzke to begin the inning.
With one out, Ramirez walked, loading the bases.
Reveles then hit a shot to short. Swing fielded the ball cleanly and fired a strike to Usher at home for the force out.
Garcia got a strikeout to end the threat.
But the damage was done in the fifth, leading to at least a share of the Channel League title for the Chargers.
“Armani is a tremendous talent,” said Mike Gerken. “It’s nice to see these talented pitchers battle against each other. Either one of them could have thrown a shutout. Armani was on track for a shutout until we got those runs in the fifth.”
“I think today we hit well. They just made some great defensive plays,” said Garcia.
This was the third time the teams met this season.
In each game, the Pirates took the early lead only to see it slip away.
The teams played to a 2-2 tie in early March in a game called after 11 innings due to darkness.
They went extra innings again on Tuesday of this week before Dos Pueblos won 3-2 in eight.
The Chargers improved to 10-0-1 in the Channel League and can wrap up the outright league title with a win in one of the two games they play against Lompoc next week.
“Lompoc is another really tough squad,” said Gerken. “I know they’ll be tough. It’s been a battle in every single Channel League game this season.”
“Whether we win or lose, I just ask the girls to compete on every play,” said Garcia. “I’m proud of all of them because they’ve done that — they’ve competed hard from start to finish in every single game.”
Santa Ynez (10-2-1) will likely finish in second place and has two games next week against San Marcos.
Paso Robles 5, Righetti 2 (8 innings)
The Bearcats (16-5, 9-1) went overtime to get a Mountain League win over the Warriors (7-18-1, 3-7) at Righetti.
Paso Robles snapped a 2-all tie with three runs in the top of the eighth, and Bearcats' pitcher Jaiden Ralston held the Warriors scoreless in the bottom eighth.
Sophie Prieto hit a two-run homer and doubled for the Bearcats. Mackenzie Kestler and Macey Cochran doubled for Righetti. Bailey Kober had two hits for the Warriors.
Nipomo 15, Orcutt Academy 2 (5 innings)
Key-annah Pu'a pitched a three-hit complete game, and the Titans beat the Spartans (7-12, 0-8) in an Ocean League game at Lakeview Junior High School, Orcutt Academy's home field.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Lisette Coria was 4-for-5 with four RBIs or the Titans, Micayla Mendez was 3-for-4 and drove in two runs.
Sophia Balas went 2-for-2 for Orcutt, and Naomi Rojo tripled and had an RBI for the Spartans (7-12, 0-8) after Pu'a no-hit them the first time the teams played.
Santa Maria 8, Pioneer Valley 3
The Santa Maria Saints improved to 4-4 in Ocean League play (18-14 overall) with a win at Pioneer Valley.
Xchelle Glidewell pitched a complete game for Santa Maria, picking up three strikeouts.
“Our defense played pretty solid,” said coach Greg Guerrero. “And we had six players with two hits apiece.”
Santa Maria hosts a doubleheader Monday against Visalia Golden West in a rain makeup from early this season.
Pioneer Valley is off until Tuesday, April 30, when it will host Morro Bay.
Baseball
Nipomo 7, Santa Maria 2
Ricardo Rodriguez went the distance, pitching a four-hitter with two walks and six strikeouts as Nipomo topped Santa Maria in an Ocean League game at Santa Maria High.
Nipomo’s Ricky Iniguez went 4-for-4 with one run batted in, Carmelo Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and three walk and Carter Stevens went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in.
Nipomo (12-8-1, 7-10 Ocean) hosts its own Nipomo Baseball Classic next Monday Through Thursday.
Nipomo opens tournament play Monday against Lompoc.
Boys Golf
Atascadero 195, St. Joseph 197
The St. Joseph Knights lost a mountain league matchup at Chalk Mountain despite posting their lowest score of the season.
Caleb Rodriguez earned medalist honors for the Knights, shooting a 36 in the 9-hole event.
Luke Adam, Jayce Gamble and Dylan Spiess each carded a 38 with Grayson Arensdorf’s 47 rounding out the St. Joseph scoring.
Tony Normile (37) was low scorer for Atascadero.
Boys Volleyball
San Luis Obispo 3, Righetti 0
The San Luis Obispo Tigers swept a home Mountain League match against the Righetti Warriors 25-22, 25-17, 25-21.
Righetti (12-13, 1-7 Mountain) was led by Andrew White and Tanner Scott with nine kills apiece and Jesse Gabriel with seven kills.
Righetti next plays in a tournament Friday and Saturday at Crescenta Valley High School.
Santa Ynez 3, Cate 2
Santa Ynez needed five sets to come away with a non-league victory over Cate.
Santa Ynez prevailed 25-19, 16-25, 25-20, 15-25 and 15-13.
Santa Ynez was led by Nate Rogers with 12 kills and four aces. Grant Lockhart had 10 kills and Andrew Nielson had eight.
The Pirates (13-12, 3-5 Channel) next match is a Channel League tie breaker match for third place against Dos Pueblos on Wednesday, April 24.