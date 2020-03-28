SMT Classic: Righetti edges Lancaster Paraclete behind Matt Sauer's gem in 2017

Righetti senior right-hander Matt Sauer had an ERA of just over 1 going into this 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal, and it figured that the Warriors would need every bit of Sauer's best if they were to get past Lancaster Paraclete and become the first Righetti baseball team this century to qualify for a sectional divisional championship game.

They got it. Sauer pitched a three-hit complete game, struck out 10 and the Warriors squeezed out a 1-0 win over the Spirits at Paraclete.

A Paraclete coach said beforehand that Paraclete sophomore right-hander Joey Estes had given up a total of three earned runs in 80 innings.

Zach Rudd made it four in 86 when he grounded a 2-1 pitch from Estes into left field, driving in Jaden LyBurtus from second base with two outs in the top of the sixth for what would be the only run of the game.

"It was a fastball," Rudd said afterward of the pitch he hit for the game-winning single.

"I was just trying to do something with it to give us a run."

Though the Paraclete left fielder had momentum going to the plate as he fielded the ball, Righetti coach Brian Tomooka, who was coaching third base, did not hesitate to wave the swift LyBurtus home.