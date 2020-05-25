Senior Spotlight: After a string of bad luck, Jake Steels re-tools in the classroom, will attend Fresno State

"I did have more time to concentrate on studies and get ready for college," said Steels, who carries a 3.7 GPA at Righetti.

With campuses across the state closed in March because of the pandemic, "Righetti made it really easy to access online courses," said Steels. "Props to them for that."

Steels wrote in his essay that he has carried a 4.0 GPA both semesters of his senior year in high school.

Steels wrote in his scholarship essay that he had looks from NCAA Division I schools for football, but those dried up after the injury.

"Some smaller schools did talk to me about football," Steels said. However, he decided to forgo those options and attend Fresno State.

"I chose Fresno State because it's close to home, and my mom really didn't want me leaving the state," said Steels.

"The school has a great academic program. It just worked out all around."

Steels was the Righetti nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Athlete of the Year scholarship.

The NSBCART customarily awards its scholarships during its annual awards dinner. The organization cancelled its 2020 dinner because of the pandemic.

