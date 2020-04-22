You are the owner of this article.
Senior Spotlight: Aden Anderson to try to walk on at Cal Poly, study mechanical engineering
Senior Spotlight: Aden Anderson to try to walk on at Cal Poly, study mechanical engineering

After playing four years of baseball at St. Joseph High School, the last two (well, counting a truncated senior season) on the varsity, Aden Anderson hopes his baseball career isn't over.

"I'm going to try to walk on at Cal Poly, probably as a center fielder," said Anderson.

"I started out playing shortstop," his senior year at St. Joseph, Anderson said. "But the shortstop they had (Jeremy Camarena, who replaced the injured Jacob Galloway) was really good, and shortstop was all he played.

"So they put me out in center field because I'm really, REALLY fast."

Anderson didn't hit much for average during his junior year or his shortened senior season at St. Joseph, but he handled all six of his fielding chances in a senior year that ended with the Knights standing at 3-3.

Schools statewide were closed in March in the wake of a statewide shelter-in-place directive California Governor Gavin Newsom issued because of COVID-19.

In his two 2020 pitching appearances, Anderson had a 1.17 ERA, with a win and a save. His one pitching appearance in 2019 resulted in a win and a 1.40 ERA.

He played four sports during his four years at St. Joseph, and he played varsity water polo and soccer, as well as baseball his last two years of high school.

However, "Baseball is easily the sport I miss the most," as his high school time is about to end, said Anderson.

"Baseball was my favorite sport ever since I was a little kid. It will be special if I play college baseball."

Anderson carried a 3.87 GPA at St. Joseph. He was the St. Joseph nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Scholar Athlete of the Year scholarship honor.

The NSBCART awards its scholarships during its annual awards dinner. The 2020 NSBCART awards dinner was cancelled because of COVID-19.

Anderson will major in mechanical engineering at Cal Poly.

"I would like to become a mechanic and work on cars. That's kind of like my passion," he said.

"I don't really have experience working on cars, but that's why I wanted to go to Cal Poly. To get some experience there."

Anderson said Cal Poly was an easy college choice for him.

"They are a good engineering school. It's close to home and it's close to the beach. It's really nice."

Anderson echoed the thoughts of many others when it comes to distance learning.

"I've gotten used to it. But I'm definitely missing just the social aspect of having other kids around."

He said he has been doing some home workouts.

"I've been doing tee work at home because I have a tee and a net," Anderson said. "I've been playing catch with my dad every now and then."

Aden Anderson gave a special shout out to his mother, Phyllis, and father, Craig, in his scholarship application.

"...they have put so much time and effort driving me to school, sporting events, standing out in the cold or hot weather depending on what sport I'm playing, and just being the best supporters I could ever ask for."

