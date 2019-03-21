The Santa Ynez High Pirates softball team has the Santa Barbara Dons’ number.
In this case, that number would be 10, as in the 10-run rule that’s used to shorten a softball game if any team has a 10-run lead after five or more innings.
For the second time this season, the Pirates run-ruled the Dons, winning 12-1 on Tuesday at Santa Ynez High as the Pirates ran their Channel League-leading record to 7-0-1 (10-1-1 overall).
Earlier in the season, on Feb. 27, the Pirates run-ruled the Dons 17-1 in a game at Santa Barbara High.
"Today was a good win,” said Santa Ynez head coach Benny Garcia. “We’ve swept two games from Santa Barbara and three from Lompoc. Those are all big wins for us.”
Leading 10-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game, second baseman Nicole Atiles led off with a walk.
With two outs, catcher Maggie Usher blasted a no-doubt home run over the left-centerfield fence to end the game.
"Maggie had a great game — our whole offense did," said Garcia. "And (pitcher) Armani (Garcia) was almost unhittable."
Santa Ynez's Maggie Usher follows the flight of her game-ending two-run home run in the fifth inning of Tuesday's Channel League softball game…
The Pirates pounded out 15 hits, after getting 17 hits in the teams’ first meeting.
Usher was 4-for-4 on the day with four runs batted in.
First baseman Lauren Swing and shortstop Yesenia Vega each had three hits.
Swing and center fielder Lily Martinez each had two RBIs as head coach Benny Garcia substituted liberally late in the game.
Santa Ynez's Lauren Swing slides safely into second in the third inning of Tuesday's Channel League softball game against Santa Barbara at San…
The Pirates jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
Santa Barbara was able to get one run back on one hit in the top of the second but the Pirates’ offense continued to roll.
Santa Ynez scored four more runs in the bottom of the second and another two in the third, leading up to Usher’s fifth inning game-ending blast.
The Pirates had the chance to add to their 8-0 lead in the bottom of the second but left the bases loaded when the inning ended on a groundout.
Santa Barbara threatened in the top of the third after back-to-back, one-out singles by Alona Delgado and Alyssa Perez.
But an Armani Garcia strikeout, one of 11 on the day, and a grounder to short ended the threat.
Santa Ynez High's Armani Garcia pitched a complete-game 3-hitter with 11 strikeouts in Tuesday's Channel League softball game against Santa Ba…
Santa Ynez is back in action Wednesday, weather permitting, with a non-league game at Nipomo.
Santa Barbara next plays a non-league game Thursday at Channel Islands in Oxnard.
Volleyball
Santa Ynez 3, Nipomo 0
Santa Ynez hosted the Nipomo Titans in a non-conference match Tuesday night and won in straight sets 25-12, 25-12 and 25-10.
The Pirates served tough all evening with 14 total aces.
Santa Ynez was led by Andrew Nielson with nine kills on 11 attempts, three blocks and one ace. Harrison Bradley paced the offense with 25 assists.
Laguna Blanca 3, Santa Ynez 1
Santa Ynez played a non-conference match at Santa Barbara’s Laguna Blanca on Monday night.
Laguna Blanca’s Owls won 25-10, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21.
The Pirates came out very sluggish in the opening set, but played stronger in the finally three sets.
The Owls consistent serve kept the Pirates unbalanced most of the night and, coupled with a strong defense, was the difference in the match.
The Pirates were led by Nate Rogers with 10 kills and two aces and Andrew Nielsen with six kills and a block in the middle.
“While we came out on the wrong side of the match, I was pleased with the continued improvement of middle blocker Siggy Porter who had four kills and three blocks,” said Santa Ynez coach Craig Scott.
Baseball
Dunn 5, Fillmore 1
Ethan Cloyd put the Earwigs (5-3) ahead for good in this non-league game at Dunn when he drove John San Jule home with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.
San Jule led off the Dunn third with a stand up triple.
The Earwigs scored in the sixth on a walk, a Grant Solue suicide squeeze bunt and a double steal.
Dunn starter Brandon Lawrence gave up six hits and gave up no earned runs over six innings. He struck out five. Lawrence went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Cade Ford earned his second save. At the plate, Ford doubled.