Santa Ynez High kicks off baseball season Saturday at Nipomo

“With only 13 players, we’re counting on everyone,” said Dickey. “And everyone has to be ready to play multiple positions. We have seven pitchers but they also play field positions.”

Brock Dix is the young man responsible for handling the pitchers. The senior will be the regular starting catcher but will also see time in the outfield.

“It’s my second year on the varsity. I love the fast pace at the varsity level, it’s so exhilarating. You really have to keep your head in the game, you can’t take even one pitch off,” said Dix. “For me, practice is all about working with the pitchers, learning all their differences. Having strong relationships with each of them helps me do my job."

Dix is also one of the league’s top hitters, finishing fifth in batting average last season.

“I like hitting but I really like catching the best,” said Dix. “I’ve been catching for eight or nine years now. You’re involved in every pitch. You can see the whole field in front of you and help position the players — plus, I like bossing everyone around.”

This is second baseman Mason Young’s fourth year in the program and he’s played on the varsity each year.