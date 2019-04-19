Mike Roberson has gone back to his athletic roots.
After three seasons of coaching softball at Pioneer Valley then the previous four coaching softball at Righetti, Roberson is in his first year of coaching the Santa Maria varsity baseball team.
"I coached baseball for many years, at the lower levels, I played baseball locally, I played semi-pro baseball with the Santa Maria Stars," he said. "It's nice to get back to it."
Roberson's Santa Maria squad was 8-10, including 3-5 in the Ocean League, at press time. The Saints are sitting in fourth place in their inaugural Ocean League after joining most of the area schools in a move to the CIF Central Section from the Southern Section early last year.
This school year is the first for area schools in the Central Section.
Fellow Ocean League members Morro Bay, Nipomo and Orcutt Academy were Los Padres League rivals of Santa Maria's when the teams were in the Southern Section. Former PAC 8 League and Southern Section members Pioneer Valley and Mission Prep are also in the Ocean League this year.
Roberson essentially echoed Brian Tomooka's sentiment that "coaching is coaching," when it came to coaching softball players and varsity baseball players.
Tomooka guided Righetti to multiple PAC 8 League championships, and a berth in the Southern Section Division 3 title game in 2017, when he was the baseball coach there. Now he is that school's first-year varsity softball coach.
As a group, "I approach coaching baseball and softball players the same way. There's really no difference," Roberson said.
"(The players') competitiveness is the same."
Like Tomooka, Roberson said the coaching nuances lie in coaching different individuals, be they baseball players or softball players.
"Different players are going to have different approaches," Roberson said. As a coach, "You have to adjust to that."
During Santa Maria's 5-4 extra-innings win over Orcutt Academy last month, Roberson, from the third base coaching box, kept up a stream of positive chatter to his players.
"Good cut," he would call out frequently when his hitters missed or fouled off a pitch. When they would get a base hit, he would let his approval be known.
The only time Roberson seemed to have a down moment was when one of his baserunners failed to tag up at third base as the Orcutt Academy left fielder made a diving catch in the second inning.
Had the runner tagged up, he likely would have scored. Roberson lowered his head in apparent dismay.
Other than that, Roberson kept it positive, much as he did during his years of coaching softball.
"It's good to get back to coaching baseball, and it's good to be coaching at the varsity level," said Roberson.
Roberson said he was drawn to softball when one of his daughters played youth softball. "Then she played tennis at Righetti," Roberson said with a chuckle.
Three of Roberson's four Righetti softball teams made it to the playoffs. The Warriors won the PAC 8 League title outright in 2016 and tied for the league championship in 2015. Though none of the three Pioneer Valley teams Roberson coached won a softball league championship, two advanced to the playoffs.
The second round is the farthest any Roberson team has gone in the post-season.
This year, senior stalwart Tommy Herrera will try to help the Saints make a run in the Central Section's Division 3. Herrera, a team co-captain along with sophomore Brayan Nunez, is listed on the roster as a catcher-pitcher-shortstop.
He has been doing a lot of pitching. Herrera played on the 2017 Santa Maria team that won the Southern Section Division 6 championship.
Unlike the Southern Section, any Central Section team that does not win a league title can petition to get into the playoffs. Santa Maria tied for third place in the Los Padres League in 2017, and that was good enough for the Saints to get into the post-season.