Round Table: Santa Maria's Edgar Garces and Mariana Tello named Athletes of the Week

It was a Santa Maria sweep on Monday.

Both of the Athletes of the Week honored during Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt were Saints.

Santa Maria High soccer standout Edgar Garces was named the Male Athlete of the Week while classmate Mariana Tello, a state qualifier on the wrestling team, was named the Female Athlete of the Week.

It's the first time this year that both winners represented the same school.

Garces won the Male Athlete of the Week award after guiding his team to the CIF Central Section Division 1 title game. He scored four of his team's 12 goals during the first three playoff wins. He also had four assists. Santa Maria lost to defending champion Fresno Central in last Friday's title game 1-0.

Garces was still recovering from Santa Maria's narrow loss to the Grizzlies in Friday's divisional championship game, which was played in front of packed house at Ralph Baldiviez Stadium, when he appeared at Monday's luncheon.