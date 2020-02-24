Round Table: Santa Maria's Edgar Garces and Mariana Tello named Athletes of the Week

It was a Santa Maria sweep on Monday.
Both of the Athletes of the Week honored during Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt were Saints.
Santa Maria High soccer standout Edgar Garces was named the Male Athlete of the Week while classmate Mariana Tello, a state qualifier on the wrestling team, was named the Female Athlete of the Week.
It's the first time this year that both winners represented the same school.
Garces won the Male Athlete of the Week award after guiding his team to the CIF Central Section Division 1 title game. He scored four of his team's 12 goals during the first three playoff wins. He also had four assists. Santa Maria lost to defending champion Fresno Central in last Friday's title game 1-0.
Garces was still recovering from Santa Maria's narrow loss to the Grizzlies in Friday's divisional championship game, which was played in front of packed house at Ralph Baldiviez Stadium, when he appeared at Monday's luncheon.
"This individual award is something good to start off the week and put a smile on my face to help keep on going," Garces said. "I was really nervous (in the game), which is a good thing because it shows I care. I just wanted to step on the pitch and give 110-percent, like always. It wasn't meant to be and God only knows why we didn't get the title."
The Saints will continue in the state playoffs as the Division 1 runner-up, with a game scheduled for March 3.
Tello qualified for the CIF State Championships with a third-place finish at the Central Section Masters Meet this weekend at East Bakersfield High. The Saints won the team championship in the process as teammate Jennifer Lopez also qualified for state with a third-place finish.
Athletic director Brian Wallace said it's the school's first girls sport championship since 1975.
"I think what I'm most proud of is all the hard work that we put in to actually getting here," Tello said. "Although there are only two people who made it (to State), it feels like a big accomplishment and I know our coaches are really, really happy."
Tello had a hand in the Saints winning the Central Coast Athletic Association title, the CIF regional championship and the Central Section Masters title, which crowns the Saints the top team in the entire Central Section regardless of division or region.
"I feel like our dedication got us to this point. We had tough practices with lots of sweat and tears," Tello said. "We still got through it. We made it through and we got CIF and Masters."
Tello will compete at the state tournament in Bakersfield starting on Thursday.
Hancock College
The Bulldogs represented well at Monday's Round Table with softball coach Scia Maumausolo bringing a trio of standouts: Madison Gamble, Dejah Alciver and Adiana Pacheco.
Hancock's first-year track coach Kenna Wolter made her first appearance of the year, bringing Stephanie Rodriguez and Kevin Lopez. Lopez won the men's javelin event with a personal best 36.65 meters (120 feet, 3 inches) at a meet at Bakersfield College last week. Rodriguez won the triple jump with a best of 10.15 meters (33-3.75).
Lompoc
Former athletic director Dick Barrett spoke for the Braves, shining a light on softball players Mariah Villalobos and Haley Larsh. Barrett also introduced LHS golfer Adam Beck and high jump standout Alan Campfeld, who finished third at the Channel League Finals last year and returns eyeing a league title in 2020.
Santa Ynez
Athletic director Ashley Coelho brought a solid group, including wrestler Richie Sandoval, who won the CIF-SS Division 4 title two weeks ago and finished second at Masters on Saturday, advancing to the State competition.
Coelho brought soccer standout Nico Rocha, baseball players Tyler Rasmussen and Vic Heredia and softball players Armani Garcia and Molli Kadlec. The Pirate softball team is unbeaten this year and Garcia had 20 strikeouts in a doubleheader win over Santa Maria last week.
Valley Christian
Tony Gamberutti and his crew have been putting in work preparing for another year of competition.
The Lions were represented by softball coach Stephanie Cortner, who brought players Alayna Kerley and Hannah McCoy to the luncheon.
They are scheduled to play Orcutt Academy on Thursday at home at 3:30 p.m. in their first game of the year.
Pioneer Valley
Wrestling coach Kent Olson brought most of his starting lineup to the luncheon. The Panthers won the CIF Central Section Division 2 title two weeks ago. The Panthers were represented by Elijah DelaTorre, Anthony Arias, Eric Vera, Isaac Guerrero, Juan Orozco, Giovanni Casteneda, Kevin Ayala, Adrian Salazar, Andy Ojeda, Jacob Velasquez and Vicente Wilson, Brandon Andrade and Ezequiel Rocha.
Righetti
Softball coach Brian Tomooka brought players Cameron Reynoso and Delanie Duran.
The Warriors are 1-0 on the season with a 7-5 win over Santa Maria. The Warriors are scheduled to host Clovis Buchanan on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. before traveling to Oaks Christian on Thursday and playing in the Simi Valley Tournament this weekend.
St. Joseph
The Knights were represented by coach Armando Gonzalez and his wrestlers Jacob Medrano and Richard Gonzalez. Richard Gonzalez won the 147-pound title at the CIF-CS Division 4 meet two weekends ago.
Cabrillo and Orcutt Academy were not at Monday's luncheon. The Round Table is scheduled to resume next Monday.
