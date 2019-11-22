Righetti High School baseball player Ryan Delgado jokes with family members and friends Friday night in the Righetti High cafeteria before he signed a Letter of Intent with California Baptist University in Riverside.
Righetti High School baseball player Ryan Delgado, center, poses for a picture with his family after he signed a letter of intent with California Baptist University in Riverside. Delgado's mother Mona is on the right, his father Charles is on the left.
Righetti High School senior Ryan Delgado knows where he’s headed after graduation.
Delgado will be off to California Baptist University in Riverside to work toward a degree in business or maybe a major league baseball career.
His strong right arm is a big reason Cal Baptist wants Delgado on its campus.
On Friday night in the Righetti cafeteria, surrounded by his family, teammates, coaches and friends, Delgado signed his National Letter of Intent to attend and play baseball for the Division 1 Western Athletic Conference Lancers.
“They saw me pitch in a game before my junior year on a team coached by Vince Sagisi. Some of their coaches saw me play in my junior year. They stayed in touch with me from the end of June until August, when I made my commitment to the school,” said Delgado, a 6 foot 3 pitcher and infielder. “When I went for my visit, it felt like a family atmosphere. It felt like home. I knew it was the right college for me.”
Delgado was one of the Warriors’ key players.
As a pitcher last season, the right-hander won six games in Mountain League play for the league champion Warriors (22-6, 10-2 Mountain).
“He started for us every week, either on Wednesday or Friday,” said Righetti head coach Kyle Tognazzini. “In big, meaningful games, we would also bring him in out of the bullpen.”
When not pitching, Delgado played third base and shortstop, hitting .318 with four doubles, three homes runs and 13 runs batted in.
“Ryan is a player that’s been improving since his freshman year. He continues to improve every time we practice,” said Tognazzini. “He’s really good and the scary thing is he has a lot of potential to be even better.
“Ryan is an example that if you work hard and develop your skills, anything is possible. He has had some great coaches along the way. I’m just glad that I can help him take the next step.”
“He’s not going to be too far from home,” said Ryan’s mother Mona Delgado. “We have a lot of family down there so it will be nice. Ryan can go hang out with his relatives when he’s not at school.”
“We’re just grateful to the Lord,” said Ryan’s father Charles Delgado. “This is what he’s been talking about since he was 7 or 8-years-old. He’s always wanted to play at the highest level. Now he has the opportunity to start making his dream come true.”
Adcock has led the Lancers for the past 17 years and last year led the team to a tie for first place in the Western Athletic Conference.
“Since it was their first year in Division 1, Cal Baptist wasn’t eligible for the NCAA Tournament. They won’t be eligible until my junior year and I hope to be able to help them get there,” said Delgado. “Coach Adcock is really cool. I’ve talked to him a lot. He’s another reason the school felt like family.”
“This is a special evening for Ryan and his family,” said Righetti Athletic Director Kevin Barbarick. “It’s also a great moment for our baseball team and our school. I’m looking forward to watching Ryan play his senior year and then following his four-year career at Cal Baptist.”
“I always tell the boys that college baseball was the best time of my life,” said Tognazzini, who played college baseball for Lipscomb University in Nashville after graduating from Paso Robles High and now teaches English at Righetti. “I first coached Ryan when he was a freshman and I plucked him off that team to play on the junior varsity. He just keeps getting better and better. We’re all proud of what he’s done in his Righetti career. I don’t think he’s reached all his potential. I’m super excited for this year and then watching his college career.”
Righetti made it all the way to the CIF Central Section Division 1 semifinals, where they dropped a 2-1 decision in 11 innings to Bakersfield Frontier at the Righetti High field.
Delgado was on the mound in the 11th and took the loss.
In the spring, Delgado is planning to erase that memory, creating new and better ones in its place.
“We’re looking like a better team this year. I think we’re going to have a better year. We’ve got a good group of kids, a good group of seniors,” said Delgado. “We can’t wait to get back out there. We’ve got a chip on our shoulder to go even farther. This year we’ll be playing with a purpose. This year we want to go all the way to a CIF championship.”
