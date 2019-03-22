Righetti left fielder Quigley Espinola grounded a two-run double just inside the left field line in the second inning Friday, and that was it as far as an RBI hit in this one.
Espinola's hit was one of just two for Righetti off St. Joseph right-hander Alex Ontiveros, but Righetti right-hander Caleb Dulay pitched a four-hit complete game himself, and the Warriors edged the Knights 2-0 in a Mountain League game at St. Joseph's Dave Brunell Field.
No one except Espinola had a hit off Ontiveros. Espinola hit an infield single in the fifth and wound up 2-for-2.
The Warriors (10-2, 4-0) stayed unbeaten in their inaugural Mountain League campaign since Righetti and St. Joseph joined most of the other area sports programs in a move from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section last year. The Knights are 3-10, 0-4.
The teams played a crisp game in crisp weather. Besides the dueling Dulay and Ontiveros complete games, both teams were error-free. The game lasted a few minutes shy of 90 minutes.
Dulay said Friday marked his third complete game this season. "The movement on my pitches was some of the best it's been this year," the junior said.
"My palm ball was breaking good. I threw a couple of change-ups, and they were breaking good too. I threw mostly the fastball and change-up."
For the second straight game, the Knights had the most hits but the Warriors collected the win. St. Joseph out-hit Righetti 9-7 Wednesday, but the Warriors won 5-2.
"We've been right there in every game," said St. Joseph coach Ron Regalado.
Half of St. Joseph's 10 losses have been by a single run. All but one have been by three runs or less. All of St. Joseph's wins have been by two runs.
"Alex struggled that second inning," Friday, said Regalado. "He settled in real well after that."
Two of the three walks Ontiveros gave up came in the second inning. He also hit a batter.
Sutton Tompkins moved runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt. After a strikeout and a walk, Espinola stroked his two-run double.
Dulay's and Ontiveros's pitches kept moving away from opposing hitters. The second inning was the only one in which Ontiveros faced more than the minimum three batters until the seventh, when he gave up a two-out walk.
As for Dulay, he did not allow more than one hit in any inning. Chris Cervantes went 2-for-3 for the Knights. Justin Maldonado hit a two-out double in the fifth for St. Joseph's only extra-base hit.
"Caleb threw unbelievable," said Righetti coach Kyle Tognazzini. "(Onitveros) has been an incredible pitcher for four years. It was a pleasure going against him at the younger levels, and now (at the varsity level)."
Like Regalado, Tognazzini is a first-year varsity head coach. "This is my fifth year with the program," Tognazzini. "I've been a head coach at the lower levels," before taking over as Righetti's varsity coach.
Righetti has the week off from Mountain League play next week. The Warriors will play at Bakersfield Liberty at 4 p.m. Monday.
Hunter Barnhart, a football quarterback and a baseball pitcher, transferred from Paso Robles to St. Joseph and Regalado said, weather permitting, Barnhart will pitch for the Knights against his former team in a 4:30 p.m. Mountain League Wednesday game at St. Joseph next week.
Valley Christian Academy 11, Coast Union 2
Andrew Sparlin allowed one hit and struck out 11 in his six innings of work, and the Lions (3-4, 2-0) garnered a Coast Valley League win at Cambria-based Coast Union.
Dylan Fulton backed Sparlin with three hits and five RBIs. Fulton relieved Sparlin on the mound in the seventh.
Sparlin's and Fulton's battery mate, catcher Tim Trenkle had three hits and three RBIs for the Lions. Trenkle and Fulton both doubled twice.
Softball
Atascadero 11, Righetti 2
The Warriors (5-8-1, 2-2) got off to a big start, with two runs three hits, in the top of the first, but it was all Greyhounds after that as the 2018 PAC 8 League champions and current Mountain League front runners rolled to a league win at Atascadero.
Starting pitcher Mackenzie Kestler and Bailey Kober hit back-to-back doubles in the first for Rigehtti, and Sam Lopez singled in a run with two outs. Atascadero pitcher Bailey Daugherty gave up just two hits after that.
Daugherty hit a two-urn home run in the the third inning. Atascadero (10-5, 4-0) tied the game with two runs in the first then took control with a five-run third.
Lisette Hernandez relieved Kestler in the fourth.
"Lisette did a real good job," said Righetti coach Brian Tomooka. "She came in with the bases loaded and didn't give up a run. She gave up a solo homer in the fifth, and that was the only run she gave up. She finished the game," in place of Kestler.
Pioneer Valley 4, Santa Maria 2
The Panthers (2-8) beat their crosstown rival for the second time for their second win this season.
Though the teams are Ocean League rivals, the game between the two was again a non-league one. Ocean League play in baseball and softball will begin Tuesday.
Swimming
Righetti boys 202, Nipomo 79
Righetti girls 144.5, Nipomo 114.5
Nipomo had some big individual performances, but Righetti squads each racked up a Mountain League win at Righetti.
Monica Fuller of Nipomo won the 100 butterfly in 57.15 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 5:35.16. Teammate Lizzy Hernandez took the 200 individual medley in 2:33.33 and the 100 backstroke in 1:09.16.
Nipomo's Meghan Abbott won the 50 freestyle in 26.67 and the 100 free in 57.83. Abbott, Fuller and Hernandez teamed with anchor swimmer Jayza Calderon for a win in the 200 freestyle relay.
Ryan Aguirre took the 100 fly in 57.15 and the 500 freestyle in 5:00.42 for the visiting Titans' boys. The Warriors got a 50 freestyle win in 22.74 and a 100 freestyle victory in 57.49 from Simon Goldin in the boys meet. Goldin anchored Righetti's 200 medley relay squad to a win.