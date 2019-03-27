A familiar face stared down the Paso Robles High batters at Dave Brunell Field on Wednesday: New St. Joseph pitcher Hunter Barnhart.
The former Bearcat started fast by fanning the first three Bearcat batters he faced. But Paso Robles responded by producing multiple extra-base hits in the 8-2 road win over St. Joseph in a Mountain League showdown.
The right-handed Barnhart had to sit out most of the baseball season this year due to the CIF transfer rules – hence why the Arizona State baseball commit wasn’t available for the first 14 games for St. Joseph (now 3-12 overall).
Not only did Barnhart record three strikeouts on the baseball stat sheet during the top of the first inning, he didn’t allow a single Bearcat to reach base.
Then in the bottom of the first and facing Paso Robles pitcher Lucas Climer, Miles Enos smashed the baseball over the left field fence for the game’s first run with his solo shot.
But the momentum immediately swung Paso Robles’ way from there.
Freshman Bryson Holer got things going with his double. Dylan Griewank then sent Holer home with his ground ball to left field that tied it at 1-1. Kolby Gidcumb (ground ball RBI) and Dylan Castellanos (double to center field) tacked on the next two scores for the Bearcats.
Paso Robles (9-6 overall) extended its hitting and scoring momentum in the top of the third. Holer scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded and then Riley Swarthout built the lead to 5-2 with his sacrifice fly.
Barnhart was eventually relieved in the top of the fourth. He finished with six strikeouts and five runs allowed.
Despite the loss, St. Joseph first-year head coach Ron Regalado was optimistic about Barnhart now officially being inserted into the lineup moving forward.
“His (velocity) is still there, but at the same time we’ve got to work on a couple of spotting up here and there and just staying mentally focus throughout the whole game,” Regalado said. “Other than that, Paso Robles, that’s his home town, but they were ready to hit. They knew they wanted a piece of Barnhart. At the same time, he’s going to pitch next week against San Luis Obispo, so we’ll be all good.”
Paso Robles head coach Jonathon Thornhill said he had a energetic group going against their former pitching ace.
“Hunter is a good kid and great athlete. There are a lot of relationships between a couple of guys on our team and him obviously, plus the parents. So they got fired up,” Thornhill said.
Thornhill said he admired the way the Bearcats responded following Barnhart’s fast start.
“What I really liked was our approach at the plate from start to finish. That first inning could’ve dictated the entire game,” Thornhill said. “We strikeout one, two and three. Then they get the home run in the bottom of the first – and that game could’ve gone south real quick. So I really liked the fact that we bounced back after the first inning.”
Holer and Jakob Wright added a pair of late doubles. Holer also stole home during the top of the fifth to make it 7-2.
Overall, Thornhill said that there’s still respect for the former Bearcat Barnhart among his peers and former coaches.
“Hunter is a great kid. We would love to have him on our roster. St. Joseph is fortunate to have him on their roster. We hope he does big things for them. We wish him nothing but the best,” Thornhill said.
Both teams will meet against at PRHS on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Santa Ynez 2, Carpinteria 1
Dante Berouty singled in Mason Young with the winning run, and freshman Jackson Cloud pitched a six-hit complete game to get the win as the Pirates (9-6) edged the Warriors in a non-league game at Santa Ynez.