Outlook is good for Santa Maria baseball team

A successful 2019 season behind it, the Santa Maria baseball program is brimming with optimism for the 2020 campaign.

The Saints did lose their No. 1 pitcher, Tommy Herrera to graduation, from the 2019 squad that toppled No. 2 Immanuel Reedley on the road in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 Playoffs. However, the Saints have nearly everyone else back.

Santa Maria finished 12-15 overall and 4-6 in the inaugural Ocean League last year as a first-year Central Section member. However, the Saints served notice with their big playoff win over Immanuel.

"We're experienced," said second-year Santa Maria coach Michael Roberson. "Last year we had a lot of inexperienced sophomores. This year, we have a lot of experienced juniors.

"That's another thing, We'll have one more year after this one with a lot of these guys."

Pitcher Luis Guerrero is one of the returnees from the 2019 Santa Maria squad. Guerrero pitched a complete game as the Saints beat Santa Ynez 3-2 at Santa Ynez in their season opener.

"Luis was our No. 2 pitcher last year. This year, he'll be our ace," said Roberson.