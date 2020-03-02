Outlook is good for Santa Maria baseball team

A successful 2019 season behind it, the Santa Maria baseball program is brimming with optimism for the 2020 campaign.
The Saints did lose their No. 1 pitcher, Tommy Herrera to graduation, from the 2019 squad that toppled No. 2 Immanuel Reedley on the road in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 Playoffs. However, the Saints have nearly everyone else back.
Santa Maria finished 12-15 overall and 4-6 in the inaugural Ocean League last year as a first-year Central Section member. However, the Saints served notice with their big playoff win over Immanuel.
"We're experienced," said second-year Santa Maria coach Michael Roberson. "Last year we had a lot of inexperienced sophomores. This year, we have a lot of experienced juniors.
"That's another thing, We'll have one more year after this one with a lot of these guys."
Pitcher Luis Guerrero is one of the returnees from the 2019 Santa Maria squad. Guerrero pitched a complete game as the Saints beat Santa Ynez 3-2 at Santa Ynez in their season opener.
"Luis was our No. 2 pitcher last year. This year, he'll be our ace," said Roberson.
Guerrero has made three appearances as the Saints have started the season 4-1. In a 9-8 win over Atascadero on Saturday, Guerrero, Brayan Nunez, Raymond Rodriguez and Julien Sepulveda all had two hits. Nunez hit a solo home run in the sixth. Rodriguez drove in two runs. Guerrero also tripled. Rodriguez, Santa Maria’s third pitcher, came on in relief in the fifth and got the win.
Besides Guerrero, the Saints have seven other returning juniors. They are Nunez, Sepulveda, Rodriguez, Carlos Hidalgo, Ricky Figueroa, Joseph Ybarra and Justin Gutierrez.
The other returnee is senior Adrian Dominguez.
Most of the Saints have three positions listed to their last name. That's because, "We stress playing multiple positions to our guys," said Roberson.
Besides Guerrero, the Saints have six other pitchers listed on their roster. They are Rodriguez, Sepulveda, Figueroa, Nunez and Dominguez. Junior varsity newcomer Joey Saucedo is also one of the Saints' pitchers.
The Saints will try to beef up their hitting. Santa Maria hit .258 as a team last year. Nunez did hit .458 last year and Rodriguez (.295) was nearly at .300.
The Saints took a jolt all around when Herrera graduated. Besides being Santa Maria's No. 1 pitcher, Herrera hit .302 last year. Herrera is now the starting catcher for Hancock College's baseball team.
If the 2020 opener was any indication, Smith should strengthen Santa Maria's offense. The freshman had two hits against Santa Ynez, then beat St. Joseph 11-9 in a continued game that resumed Tuesday. In a game immediately following, Santa Maria lost to St. Joseph 3-2 as the Knights started ace Hunter Barnhart, who's committed to Arizona State.
The Saints, who won their season opener against Santa Ynez, are 2-1. The Knights, who lost to Reedley Immanuel in theirs, are 1-2.
The six-team Ocean League includes Santa Maria, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley, Orcutt Academy and 2019 league champion Mission Prep.
The Saints remain in Division 3.
"Our goal this year is to win (the league championship) and hopefully make a playoff run," said Roberson.
There will be 16 slots available in the Division 3 playoff field this year. There are 22 Division 3 teams.
The Saints will open their Ocean League campaign at home March 31 against Morro Bay. They are scheduled to host Dunn in a non-league game Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.