Once the final out was called, a 25-year run came to an end down in Santa Barbara on Friday – a run that saw multiple Los Padres League titles and one major league pitcher.
Jon Osborne announced his retirement following Cabrillo’s baseball game against Santa Barbara, which ended in an 8-3 loss to the Dons. The veteran head coach confirmed to The Record that Friday was indeed his last appearance in the dugout.
And he calls the end of his 25-year run with Cabrillo a great relief.
“Twenty-five years is a long time. It’s been a great ride,” Osborne said by phone on Friday. “We had some great players, great teams and I really enjoyed it.”
Gone will be the days of seeing Osborne as the face of CHS baseball. The skipper preached defense, small ball and pitching throughout his more than two-decade long run.
In total, Osborne completed 30 years of coaching inside dugouts – as he got his start at Fresno’s Bullard High School for five seasons before venturing out to the Central Coast in 1994.
During his time at CHS, he went on to produce future high school baseball coaches like Meade Hedricks (Dos Pueblos), a future CHS boys basketball varsity head coach in C.J. Simmons who played for “Coach Ozzy” and of course, the 2015 World Series champion of the Kansas City Royals Danny Duffy.
Duffy’s final gift for his high school coach came in the form of paying for an entire team trip to Kansas City, Missouri, during their three-game tour during the week of April 15-18. Cabrillo went 1-2 in those contests that were played at Raymore-Peculiar High School, Satchel Paige Memorial Stadium and Duffy’s baseball home Kauffman Stadium – home of the Royals.
Osborne grew up in a baseball family, as his father is legendary baseball coach and former athletic director John Osborne of Hancock College – who has his namesake on the new baseball field that was opened in 2013.
The son carved out his own resumé by building a perennial Los Padres League title contender and CIF Southern Section playoff representative during his 25 seasons in Vandenberg Village.
Since the 2004-05 campaign, Osborne’s Cabrillo teams won between 14 to 22 games in all but one season – this year with CHS finishing 8-16 overall and 5-10 in its first season as a Channel League member.
His teams, though, earned the respect of several teams and coaches in the area, including one rival coach whose own team joined the revamped Channel League this season: Warren Dickey at Santa Ynez, who coached against Osborne for more than two decades.
“Coach Osborne, going to miss our battles on the field as Cabrillo versus Santa Ynez was always a good one. Thanks for respecting the game and developing kids,” Dickey said through a Facebook post on the Cabrillo High Baseball page.
The final scene, as Osborne described, was a rather simple message that was delivered by Osborne after the final out.
“I just thanked them for a great season and thanked them for playing hard,” Osborne said. “I also thanked the seniors for working hard and finishing strong.”
Osborne concludes that he still plans to stay on the CHS campus, as he will continue to teach in the health department.