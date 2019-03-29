Santa Maria saw a four-run lead against Orcutt Academy disappear suddenly in regulation then won in extra innings.
The Spartans wiped out a 4-0 deficit with four runs on five consecutive two-out hits in the sixth inning, but Santa Maria pinch hitter Ricardo Esparza singled in the winning run with two outs in the first extra inning, the eighth, and Santa Maria edged Orcutt Academy 5-4 Friday in an Ocean League game at Elks Field.
Santa Maria (7-5, 2-0) swept its two-game series against crosstown rival Orcutt Academy (2-9, 0-2). The Saints beat the Spartans 6-4 at Santa Maria. Elks Field is Orcutt's home field.
Esparza hit a fly ball in the eighth that dropped into shallow right field for a hit against Orcutt reliever Eliseo Contreras. Jo Jo Ybarra scored from second on the play. Ricky Figueroa, Santa Maria's third pitcher, came on in the eighth for Santa Maria and picked up the save.
Santa Maria right fielder Carlos Hildago, after a long run toward the right field line with a runner on first and two outs, caught a drive for the last out.
"He's my defensive guy," Santa Maria coach Michael Roberson said of Hiildago. "That's why he's in there."
Figueroa said Friday marked his second appearance as a closer.
"This was my first save this year," said Figueroa, who started the game at second base.
"I was just trying to keep the ball down and away and get ground balls."
Actually, Figueroa got his outs via an Orcutt baserunner being caught trying to steal second base, and two catches by Hildago in the spacious Elks Field outfield.
"Our right fielder made a nice running catch," for the last out, said Figueroa. Hildago re-entered the game after Esparza, pinch hitting for him, delivered the game-winning hit.
A pinch hitter also helped jump start the Orcutt rally.
Santa Maria starter Luis Guerrero was cruising along with a one-hitter and a 4-0 lead with two outs in the sixth when Orcutt's Tyler Zafiris hit a dribbler between Guerrero and third baseman Raymond Rodriguez. The Saints had no play on the ball.
Robert Jimenez came to the plate to pinch hit and smacked an RBI double. Another run-scoring double, by Connor Adams, a Matt La Rocco RBI single and an RBI double by Orcutt startng pitcher Marc Valdez followed, and suddenly the game was tied.
Contreras got the last two outs of the top of the seventh. Brian Esparza, the eventual winning pitcher, blanked the Spartans in relief in the bottom of the inning, the Saints broke through in the eighth and Figueroa finished the job.
Santa Maria's first three hitters racked up base hits, including an Austin Peinado RBI double. An RBI infield single by Ybarra, with another run scoring on an error on the play, and a Guerrero RBI single followed in a four-run first.
The Saints had 10 hits after four innings but no more runs. Santa Maria did not get another hit after the fourth until Ybarra led off the eighth with a single. He moved to second on Guerrero's sacrifice bunt and scored one out later on the Ricardo Esparza pinch hit single.
"We left some runs out there, but hey, the guys composed themselves and came back," said Roberson. "That's what it's all about.
"Orcutt Academy has a great team. They're very well-coached. All three games against them have been tight ones." Santa Maria beat Orcutt Academy 7-4 in a March 8 non-league game.
Ybarra went 3-for-4. Friday. Guerrero, Brayan Nunez and Tommy Herrera all had two hits for Santa Maria. Zafiris, Adams and La Rocco all had two hits for Orcutt.
Santa Maria will play an Ocean League game at Morro Bay at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Orcutt will host Nipomo at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a league game at Elks Field.