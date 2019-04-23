The Nipomo offense had one good inning Tuesday.
Ricardo Rodriguez made sure one good inning was enough.
The senior Nipomo right-hander notched his seventh complete game of the year, blunting a late Reedley Immanuel rally and preserving a 4-3 win for the host team in a Nipomo Spring Classic game at Nipomo.
"Ricardo's given us the senior leadership. He's been doing it all year," said Nipomo coach Samm Spears.
"The No. 1 pitcher in our rotation is whoever we roll out there to pitch (on game day). Every time we've needed a big win, Ricardo's been the guy to get it for us."
Nipomo moved to 13-9-1. Immanuel is 20-5.
Nipomo will face Atascadero at 4 p.m. at Nipomo Wednesday in another tournament game. In other Wednesday tournament action, Pioneer Valley will face Fremont Christian at 10 a.m., and Orcutt Academy will play Merced at 1 p.m. at Nipomo.
Rodriguez and Immanuel right-hander JT Friesen both went the distance Tuesday. The Titans scored all their runs with two outs in the bottom of the third.
Ricky Iniguez singled in the first run with a base hit up the middle, and he scored two batters later on a Brayden Groshart infield hit.
The Titans benefited from Friesen's one streak of wildness. After striking out five Nipomo batters into the third inning, Friesen suddenly started missing outside by wide margins.
Immanuel catcher Matt Tiger had trouble handling the wide pitches and, unofficially, there were three passed balls in the inning. Carmelo Hernandez, after being hit by a pitch, scored on a passed ball and Groshart scored the last Nipomo run on a wild pitch.
It was 10 Nipomo batters up, 10 Nipomo batters down against Friesen after that.
"We got that four spot, and then our guys kind of sat back and let Ricardo try to dominate the game," said Spears.
"It would have been nice for us to add on after getting those four."
Immanuel out-hit Nipomo 8-4 (three of Nipomo's hits came in the third), and designated hitter Justin Paboojian got the Eagles on the board with a one-out single in the sixth.
With runners on second and third, Rodriguez got out of the inning on a pop up and a strikeout. The Eagles came within 4-3 in the seventh on a Derek Wood triple and a Roman Rosales sacrifice fly, but Rodriguez got Friesen to ground to first baseman Groshart, took Groshart's throw and beat Friesen to the bag to end it.
"My fastball away was working best for me," said Rodriguez after he gave the Titans another solid outing.
Rodriguez struck out just three batters but he walked only one. He got the Eagles to hit a lot of routine ground balls to Wade Arkinson, and the Nipomo second baseman handled them all. Arkinson had eight put-outs Tuesday.
Reedley was ranked second in the CIF Central Section's Division 3 going in. Nipomo was ranked ninth.
"I think we can play with anybody," said Spears. "We can play with the San Luis Obispos. The Amador Valleys. It was nice to beat a really highly-ranked team."
At press time, San Luis Obispo, which plays in the Central Section's Division 1, was 17-3. Pleasanton-based Amador Valley, the second-ranked team in the North Coast Section's Division I by Maxpreps.com, was 16-2.
Nipomo lost 5-3 to San Luis Obispo Feb. 26 and 11-9 in eight innings to Amador Valley April 6.
Dunn 14, Atascadero 11 (Monday)
The Earwigs spotted the Greyhounds two runs in the top of the first inning, then went ahead for good on a three-run Brandon Lawrence homer to left in the bottom of the inning.
Ethan Cloyd drilled a two-run homer to left in the bottom of the second for the Earwigs. Cloyd went 2-for-3 with three RBIs while extending his hitting streak to 25 games, with a total of 43 hits during the streak.
Lawrence, a Michigan commit, pitched five innings. All 10 runs against him were unearned.
The Atasadero run against Cloyd, who has committed to UC Berkeley, was also unearned. Cloyd worked the last two innings.
Ben Abelman went 4-for-4 with two doubles for Dunn.
Mustangs' win streak snapped
SANTA CLARA – Held to three hits, Cal Poly’s six-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday night as Santa Clara scored four times in the first four innings on the way to a 5-0 victory Tuesday.
Shut out for the third time this season by eight Santa Clara pitchers, coach Larry Lee’s Mustangs fell to 19-18 overall. Santa Clara won both of its games against Cal Poly this year and improved to 9-29. The Broncos have won four straight against the Mustangs.
Cal Poly is 9-16 against non-conference foes, 2-3 in midweek contests and remains 10-2 for first place in the Big West.
Ending a seven-game road trip with a 6-1 mark, Cal Poly continues a five-game stretch of non-conference games this weekend, hosting USC (17-20-1) for a three-game series Friday through Sunday inside Baggett Stadium.