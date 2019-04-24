Nipomo batters struck out a lot, and the Titans made some crucial defensive mis-plays.
That helped add up to a 4-3 win for Atascadero in eight innings Wednesday in a Nipomo Spring Classic game at Nipomo. The Greyhounds (6-15) came into this one with only five wins, but they out-played the Titans (13-10-1).
"We struck out too many times," Nipomo coach Samm Spears said succintly after watching his batters fan a total of 15 times against Atascadero starter Justin Vose (six innings) and reliever Evyn Lade (the last two).
Atascadero was the designated home club, and the Greyhounds won on a walk-off Tavis Hammond sacrifice fly to left in the bottom of the eighth against Nipomo reliever Lucas Ortega.
Shortstop Ricky Iniguez's throw with one out pulled Nipomo first baseman Brayden Groshart off the bag, and Atascadero's Taylor Hedger, who came in off the bench in the sixth inning, was safe.
Nipomo right fielder Victor Ortiz, who was the Titans' starting pitcher, got turned around on a sharp Coleby Stokes line drive, and the drive went for a double. That moved Hedger to third, and Hedger beat the throw home on Hammond's fly to medium deep left field.
Ortiz and Ortega switched positions after the third inning.
St. Joseph beat Torrance Bishop Montgomery 3-2 in extra innings in a tournament game at St. Joseph Wednesday to move to 3-0 in the tournament and 1-0 in cross pool games.
St. Joseph (9-15) won in 10 innings at St. Joseph and moved within a win of the championship game. If St. Joseph beats Atascadero, it will play in the championship game at Nipomo.
Bishop Montgomery was the designated home team Wednesday. With the score tied 1-1 in the top of the 10th, Hunter Barnhart and Aden Anderson came home for St. Joseph on the same wild pitch.
Bishop Montgomery scored a run in the bottom 10th against St. Joseph closer Noah Skarda, but Skarda eventually shut off the rally.
Justin Maldonado was 2-for-4 for St. Joseph. Barnhart, Jacob Galloway and Miles Enos were all 2-for-5. Galloway had an RBI.
Atascadero is also 1-0 in cross pool games after the win against Nipomo. The winner of the St. Joseph-Atascadero 10 a.m. game Thursday at St. Joseph figures to get into the 4:35 p.m. championship game at Nipomo.
Nipomo and Bishop Montgomery will play in a 10 a.m. cross-pool game at Nipomo Thursday. The prospects for the winner will likely ride on the St. Joseph-Atascadero outcome. Cross pool play results will determine the title game participants.
Ortega allowed three hits in the five innings he pitched for Nipomo Wednesday.
"Lucas did great," said Spears.
"Every time we made a mistake, they capitalized. We didn't capitalize when they made a mistake."
Vose struck out 11, and he helped himself by doubling in the Greyhounds' second run in the second inning. Franco Fernandez scored on a ground out for the first.
The Greyhounds out-hit the Titans 7-4, and three of Nipomo's hits came in the third, as the Titans tied the game up.
Wade Arkinson doubled, Iniguez singled and Carmelo Hernandez singled them both in as the Titans put together three straight two-out hits.
Two throwing errors on the same Blake Simonin single put Simonin on third base with no outs in the fifth. Lade singled him home one out later.
Vose almost got out of the sixth unscathed after Hernandez led off with a double then stole third base. He struck out the next two batters, but his 1-2 pitch to Ortega bounced well in front of catcher Gavin Martinez. Martinez could not corral the ball, and Hernandez ran home from third.
Vose caught Ortega looking on the next pitch.
The Titans proceeded to go six-up, six-down against Lade the next two innings.
Vose and Stokes had two hits each for the Greyhounds. Hernandez had two hits for the Titans.
SLO Tournament
Righetti 2, Turlock Pittman 1, 8 Inn.
Christian Mondol earned the after allowing just one run in five innings. Logan Mortensen knocked in a game-winning run with a two-out hit.
The Warriors play twice Thursday at Sinshiemer Field in San Luis Obpispo. They take on Buhach Colony at 4 p.m. and Mission Prep at 7.