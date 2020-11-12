Lompoc High standout Stephen Espinoza signs to play baseball at New Mexico State

Jason Carlson first saw Stephen Espinoza play at a Hancock College baseball camp about six years ago.

"It's hard to say a kid at 12 years old has 'it', but by then he already had that kind of 'it factor,'" Carlson said Thursday.

Carlson spoke of Espinoza at a signing ceremony in Lompoc. Espinoza, the standout Lompoc High pitcher and infielder, was there to sign his national letter of intent with New Mexico State, a Division I program and member of the Western Athletic Conference.

Carlson was a coach at Hancock when he first saw Espinoza play years ago. Now he's Lompoc High's head coach.

"We're hoping Stephen goes in there and competes right off the bat," Carlson said of Espinoza playing with the Aggies.

Several dozen friends, family members and current and former coaches and teammates gathered at Dan Bodary Field Thursday in Lompoc for the signing ceremony, with attendees wearing masks and mostly adhering to social distancing guidelines.

"It's mind blowing to have all these people here. They've been with me, by my side, for years now, from tee ball and Little League," Espinoza said. "My coaches growing up, they've been around a long time and to see them here supporting me... it's insane."

Espinoza will play shortstop for the Braves in the spring of 2021. Carlson said he's also one of the Braves' top starting pitchers but will likely be used as a closer this year. Espinoza may play third base at New Mexico State.

"From the moment I first started talking to them, the recruiting coordinator had a lot to say about their head coach (Mike Kirby) and he had a bond with his players that I was looking for in a college," Espinoza said. "We talked on the phone for hours and he'd tell me he had his players over for dinner, they had the game on and were playing cornhole, stuff like that. It's just the environment I was looking for."