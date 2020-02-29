Lompoc Braves set for the start of the Channel League baseball season

“I always look forward to coming out to play as a team, as a family,” said Rojas, who will be pitching for Yale next year. “Baseball is just an amazing game. I love the intensity.”

“Oscar is just on a whole different level,” said Carlson. “He’s our ace. He’s been the league’s Pitcher of the Year the last two years.”

Carlson sees pitching as the team’s biggest asset.

“I’d say we’ve got some arms,” said Carlson. “After Oscar, we’ve got seven guys who can really pitch.

“Gunnar Thomas will be our closer and we’ve got Steven Espinosa, Elijah Bobo, Bradley Waite, Dylan Bailey and Derek Argel – I expect all of them to be effective. (Infielder) Isaiah Hernandez might also pitch a little bit for us this year.”

“The Santa Barbara schools are way bigger but we enjoy tough competition,” said Thomas. “I’m looking forward to proving ourselves.

“We’ve been underdogs all three years that I’ve been on the team. We’re a small school so people underestimate us but we know how to win in this league.”

Most of the pitchers will still be in the game even when they’re not on the mound.