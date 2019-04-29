As the saying goes, "This is it."
Coaches have said, more than once, that all they can ask for is to play for a league championship during the last week of the regular season. This year, Righetti baseball coach Kyle Tognazzini and Nipomo baseball coach Samm Spears are in that position.
The Mountain League title will be at stake when Righetti (19-4, 9-1) takes on San Luis Obispo (20-3-1, 8-2) in a two-game series to end the regular season. Nipomo (13-11-1, 7-1) will face Mission Prep (15-9, 7-1) in a two-game set that will conclude the regular season and decide the Ocean League championship.
All four teams will play for a title in their first respective seasons as members of the CIF Central Section. Righetti, Nipomo, San Luis Obispo and Mission Prep joined most of the other area sports programs in a move last year from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section.
Righetti and San Luis Obispo were long-time PAC 8 League rivals before the move. Mission Prep (PAC 8 League) and Nipomo (the former Los Padres League) were in different leagues.
The start time for all four games this coming week for the two big home-and-home series is 4:30 p.m. Righetti will play at San Luis Obispo Tuesday and host the Tigers Thursday. Nipomo will host the Royals Tuesday and play at Mission Prep Thursday.
San Luis Obispo and Righetti were acquainted with each other with each other earlier this season. It was the same situation with Nipomo and Mission Prep.
League rivals do not traditionally play each other in pre-season, non-league games, but it happened with these four. The Tigers routed the short-handed Warriors 10-1 at Righetti and Mission Prep edged Nipomo 5-4 at Mission Prep.
The season stats favor San Luis Obispo and Mission Prep.
San Luis Obispo has a higher state ranking than Righetti, 42 to 55 by Maxpreps.com. The Tigers have a higher team batting average (.320 to .289) and a better team pitching ERA (1.05 to 2.20).
However, pre-game stats often don't mean much, and the Warriors have reason to feel they have a good chance. For starters, Caleb Dulay (0.65 ERA) has come through in several key situations for Righetti.
Besides, the Warriors have guys who can hit. Quigley Espinola (.431 batting average) leads three regulars who are hitting over .300. Ryan Delgado is 6-3 with a 2.95 ERA.
Both teams are on a hot streak. The Warriors have won nine straight and went 4-0 at the San Luis Obispo Tournament last week. The host Tigers went 3-0-1 at the tournament. They haven't lost since St. Joseph edged the Tigers 3-2 in an April 10 league game at St. Joseph.
Righetti will face a San Luis Obispo lineup which includes two particularly highly-regarded high school players, Cooper Benson and Brooks Lee.
Benson has a 0.33 ERA and is hitting .362 at the plate. Lee, the son of Cal Poly baseball coach Larry Lee, is hitting .440.
Typically, there aren't many Central Coast baseball teams with a Division I commit on the roster.
Mission Prep (346) has a higher state ranking by Maxpreps than Nipomo (534) does.
Both teams have several proven pitchers. The Titans' Ricardo Rodriguez (1.21) and Anthony Campos (1.78) both have sub-two ERAs. Rodriguez has 10 appearances, all of them starts, and he has thrown six complete games. Campos has nine appearances, six starts and two complete games.
Justin McKee (.300 batting average, 2.90 ERA in four pitching appearances) has been a solid all-around player for Nipomo.
Nipomo's .317 team batting average is mainly thanks to Carmelo Hernandez (.518 batting average) and Ricky Iniguez (.507).
The Royals have some heavy hitters. Dylan Beavers, a Cal commit, is batting an eye-popping .607, with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs.
Max Sherlock checks in at .419, with 17 RBIs. Kai Janowicz is hitting .391 with 21 runs driven in. Mission Prep is batting .325 as a team.
The Royals' pitching stats were incomplete at press time. The stats posted showed Janowicz with a 0.38 ERA through nine appearances, and three Mission Prep pitchers with at least five appearances posting an ERA under two.