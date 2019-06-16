{{featured_button_text}}

2019 LCCN All-Area Baseball Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Ethan Cloyd, Jr., Dunn.

Pitcher of the Year: Oscar Rojas, Jr., Lompoc.

Utility Player of the Year: Carmelo Hernandez, Sr., Nipomo.

Gold Glove: Brayan Nunez, Soph., Santa Maria.

First Team

Pitchers: Ricardo Rodriguez, Sr., Nipomo, Alex Ontiveros, Sr., St. Joseph, Vincent Johnson, Sr., Pioneer Valley.

Catcher: Sutton Tompkins, Sr., Righetti.

Infielders: Ricky Iniguez, Sr., Nipomo, Eliseo Contreras, Sr., Orcutt Academy,Ben Sandoval, Sr., Pioneer Valley, Timothy Trenkle, Soph., Valley Christian Academy.

Outfielders: Quigley Espinola, Soph., Righetti, Jake Steels, Jr., Righetti, Kadin Byrne, Sr., Arroyo Grande.

Utility: Brandon Lawrence, Sr., Dunn.

Second Team

Pitchers: Anthony Campos, Jr., Nipomo, Victor Heredia, Fr., Santa Ynez, Dylan Fulton, Sr., Valley Christian Academy.

Infielders: Brayden Groshart, Jr., Nipomo, Noah Vasquez, Sr., Pioneer Valley, Anthony Lopez, Sr., Cabrillo, Justin Trimble, Soph., Arroyo Grande, Andrew Sparlin, Sr., Valley Christian Academy.

Outfielders: Tyler Rasmussen, Jr., Santa Ynez, Tyler Zafiris, Sr., Orcutt Academy, Jared Moore, Jr., Valley Christian Academy.

Utility: John San Jule, Sr., Dunn, Patrick Garcia, Sr., Cabrillo.      

