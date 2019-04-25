If this was it for the 2019 St. Joseph baseball team, the Knights finished their season by winning a tournament championship.
The Knights snapped a 3-all tie in the top of the eighth on successive successful squeeze bunts by Noah Skarda and Aden Anderson, rode five strong innings of relief by Anderson and beat Atascadero 7-3 in eight innings at Nipomo High School Thursday to win the Nipomo Spring Classic.
St. Joseph turned the tables on Atascadero after the Greyhounds beat the Knights 7-4 in a cross-pool game at St. Joseph Thursday morning. The Knights got into the championship game by virtue of a 3-2 win over Torrance Bishop Montgomery in a 10-inning game Wednesday at St. Joseph.
The Knights finished the regular season 10-16, including 4-8 in the CIF Central Section's Mountain League. However, first-year St. Joseph coach Ron Regalado said Thursday he believed his team will get into the playoffs.
"We're going to petition to get into the playoffs, and I really think we'll get in," said Regalado.
At press time, Maxpreps.com had St. Joseph 14th in the Division 3 rankings. There are 16 playoff spots available.
As most of the other area sports programs did, St. Joseph and Atascadero (8-16) moved from the Southern Section to the Central Section last year. Unlike the Southern Section, any Central Section squad that does not win a league title can petition to get into the playoffs.
The Knights and Greyhounds are Mountain League rivals. They split their two-game league series.
"With our pitching, and the way we're swinging the bats now, I believe our boys can make a run in the playoffs," said Regalado.
The Knights, who were the designated visitors in the title game, caught the Greyhounds cold on the eighth-inning squeeze bunts. Chris Cervantes and then pinch runner Giovanne Corteguera were almost home by the time Atascadero reliever Wesley Cooper fielded the ball.
Cooper's rushed throw on the Skarda bunt was wide of first, and Skarda was safe. Skarda wound up scoring on a Jacob Galloway single for the last St. Joseph run. Earlier, Hunter Barnhart scored on a passed ball to make it 6-3.
Regalado left it to Anderson, a regular left fielder who was making his first varsity pitching appearance, to finish it and Anderson did. St. Joseph second baseman Barnhart, the Knights' starting pitcher, backhanded a grounder and threw to first for the last out.
"I settled right in," to his first pitching appearance of the year, said Anderson.
"I pitched for the junior varsity before I was called up about two games into the season, and I pitched all through Little League. I didn't try to overpower anybody (Thursday). I let my defense make the plays. They were awesome."
Anderson relieved Barnhart to start the bottom fourth, and scattered three hits. The lone run he gave up came when Frankie Fernandez tied it a 3-all for the Greyhounds with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
The St. Joseph reliever did not strike out anyone. He didn't have to. Anderson induced the Greyhounds to hit a lot of harmless, high fly balls to the outfield and his fielders made the plays behind him.
Atascadero starter Evyn Lade threw seven solid innings, giving up three runs on four hits. Lade helped himself by doubling home a run in the first as the Greyhounds grabbed an early 2-1 lead.
The Knights pulled even on an Alex Ontiveros RBI groundout in the third and went ahead 3-2 on a Justin Maldonado triple in the fourth.
Regalado said he called on Anderson in relief because, "I was throwing in the kitchen sink.
"We were out of arms. Alex Ontiveros threw nine innings yesterday, and he was out of (his allotted) innings (for the tournament)."
Anderson made sure Regalado's strategy worked.
Regalado made a lot of All-Tournament selections for his team, including Ontiveros, Barnhart, Maldonado, Anderson, Cervantes, Skarda, Miles Enos and Michael Tackett,
"I wish I could have given (an All-Tournament medal) to everyone," Regalado said afterward.
Galloway finished with three hits for the Knights. Maldonado had two.
Atascadero 7, St. Joseph 4
The Knights never recovered from two second-inning throwing errors that led to three unearned runs for the Greyhounds in the morning game at St. Joseph.
With his team trailing 6-0 in the fourth, and being no-hit by Atascadero's Coleby Stokes to that point, lead-off batter Cervantes smacked a solo home run to left.
Barnhart drove a Stokes pitch far over the left field fence for another solo shot one out later, and Ontiveros hit a lead-off homer in the sixth.
All that was not enough. Cooper, who was the quarterback for the Atascadero football team in the fall, prevented further damage after coming on in relief with two St. Joseph runs in, two on and one out in the fourth.
Tyler Chapman came on in the seventh and got the save for the 'Hounds.
Lade, Stokes and Cade Van Allen all had two hits for the 'Hounds. Barnhart had two hits for the Knights.
Dunn 7, Santa Maria 1
The Earwigs improved to 18-3 on the season with a tournament win over the Saints Thursday.
Dunn's Brandon Lawrence hit .700 over three tournament games with three homers, nine RBIs and six runs scored while slugging 1.600. Lawrence also threw five innings and didn't allow a run in the April 22 win over Atascadero.
Dunn's Ben Ableman scored six runs and drove in for more while hitting .667 during the three tournament games.
Ventura 3, Hancock 1
VENTURA - The Bulldogs (19-20, 9-11) finished their season with a Western State Conference North Division loss at Ventura.
The Pirates (25-14, 13-7) finished the regular season in a first-place tie with Santa Barbara City College.
Hancock starter Dylan Kelley (3-4) took the loss despite pitching six solid innings. He gave up three runs on six hits.
Ventura starter Jackson Hickert (4-2) earned the win. He pitched into the seventh inning and checked the Bulldogs on one run on four hits.
Elijah Diggins scored the Hancock run on a double play in the seventh.
Hancock had five hits combined against six Ventura pitchers. Zach Rudd had three of those. Junior Sandoval went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Pirates.
Six Ventura batters had a hit.