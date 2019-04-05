Lompoc Unified School District has announced a change on the baseball diamond.
The district said in a press release that Jason Carlson is taking over the head varsity baseball job for the rest of the year at Lompoc High and is replacing Brian Aguailar – who has parted ways with LHS after nearly two seasons as head coach.
LUSD did not confirm a motive behind the in-season coaching change.
Carlson, who moved to the Lompoc Valley as a teenager, played baseball for the Braves before playing at Hancock College to continue his career there. He then completed his collegiate baseball career at San Francisco State and the University of Hawaii.
Following his stint with the Warriors, he wrapped up his baseball career with the Iowa-based Sioux City Explorers – a member of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball which has no affiliation with Major League Baseball and operates as a separate league.
“We are thankful to have such talented people ready to step forward to support our students,” said Superintendent Trevor McDonald in the news release. “We wish LHS the best of luck for the remainder of the season.”
Added LUSD School Board member and former LHS athletic director Dick Barrett: “Jason is highly capable and will do very well to help the kids reach their potential. It’s always great when Lompoc High alumni can come home and give back to our youth.”
This is now the third coaching change involving Braves baseball since 2017.
The school announced in May 2017 that longtime head coach Jim Allen wasn’t returning to the program – ending 16 seasons at the helm. Allen’s final season at LHS saw the Braves finish 16-16 overall and 12-9 in the Los Padres League. Allen went a combined 219-151-4 at LHS.
Following Allen’s departure, Lompoc then hired alumnus Brian Aguailar in June of that same year, who starred at catcher for the Braves and graduated in 2002. Aguailar’s first and only full season with the Braves ended in a 17-10 season including a 15-6 mark in the final year of the LPL in 2018.
Lompoc is currently 9-8 overall and 7-4 in its first season in the Channel League. The Braves recently went 1-2 in the Central Coast Baseball Classic, ending the tournament with a 7-5 victory over Nevada powerhouse Yerington on Thursday with Carlson leading the team as head coach.