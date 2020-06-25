From the Vault: Former Santa Maria High football and baseball standout James Steels

Steels dominated the youth and high school ranks while playing for the Saints and was drafted in the seventh round by the San Diego Padres in June of 1979. Steels didn't sign right away and actually played football for a season at Hancock College in the fall of that year before signing his deal with the Padres in December. Of course Steels also excelled with the Bulldogs on the gridiron.

Steels made his MLB debut as a 25-year-old rookie with the Padres in April of 1987. He'd play his final MLB game in May of 1989, collecting 24 hits in his career that was derailed by injuries and bad timing.

In 1990, Steels started the year with the Montreal Expos' Triple-A club in Indianapolis after being traded by the San Francisco Giants. At the Triple-A level, Steels was "in and out of the American Association's top 10 in batting until breaking his thumb in early July," according to a Santa Maria Times report from September of 1990. That prevented Steels from getting a call-up to the Expos when outfielder Marquis Grissom went down with an injury.

Steels had metal pins placed in his thumb so he could continue playing then, but said "I couldn't throw real well and I didn't have any power."

Once healthy, he was traded the Pittsburgh Pirates, who then sent him to play in Mexico City, where he hit .308.