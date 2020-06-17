Former Santa Ynez star Zach Torra is an All-American

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Santa Ynez High School star Zach Torra's numbers were good enough during the truncated 2020 baseball season that Torra earned All-American honors.

Torra was 3-0 with a 0.36 ERA in four starts for UC Santa Barbara before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the NCAA to cancel the rest of the season for all spring sports.

Torra, a junior left-hander for UCSB, was named to the 2020 Collegiate Baseball Division I All-American Third Team. The Gauchos were 13-2 before the rest of their season was called off.

"I was a little surprised about the selection since we only got to play 15 games this year," said Torra.

"I didn't even know they were going to make All-American selections. It's an honor to be chosen for that."

He allowed one earned run in 2020. That shortened season was his first at UCSB. Torra pitched for Cuesta College and Hancock College before that.

The jump from junior college to Division I didn't seem to faze him, though he was well aware it was, indeed, a big jump.

"Division I is the best overall competition I've ever faced," Torra said earlier this year. "Before we beat Oregon State, we beat UCLA. Those schools were the real deal."