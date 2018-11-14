Small school — big-time players.
The Dunn School in Los Olivos, one of the area’s smallest high schools, is sending three of its baseball players on to Division I programs.
The entire school took a break from classes Wednesday afternoon to attend the official National Letter of Intent signing ceremony for seniors Ethan Cloyd, John San Jule and Brandon Lawrence in the school’s library.
Cloyd is staying closest to home. He’ll be pitching next year for the Pac-12’s University of California, Berkeley Golden Bears.
San Jule is going the farthest. He will roam center field for an Ivy League school, Columbia University’s Lions in New York City.
Lawrence is heading to the Big 10 where he’ll play shortstop for the University of Michigan Wolverines.
“It’s pretty amazing,” said Dunn’s head baseball coach, and Brandon Lawrence’s father, David Lawrence. “Three kids from a small school — we only have about 150 students — playing Division I baseball on scholarships next year.”
“These boys really are the finest example of student-athletes,” said Dunn Athletic Director Tim Weir. “They are all excellent students, excellent athletes and will be great representatives of Dunn. They’re all two-sport athletes. All three will be playing today in our season-opening basketball game at Midland School.”
Cloyd is from Bakersfield and lives with the Lawrence family in Los Olivos.
This coming season will be his fourth as the Dunn Earwigs’ starting catcher.
“Cal is where I wanted to go every since I was a young kid,” said Cloyd. “When I visited the campus, I knew it was the right college for me. It has the perfect mix of athletics and academics. They have a really good team and I’ve been talking to the coaches on a weekly basis. I can’t wait to get started.”
Cloyd hasn’t decided on a major but says he’s leaning toward business.
San Jule commutes daily from his family’s home in Arroyo Grande.
He began his high school career at Mission Prep in San Luis Obispo before transferring to Dunn for his junior year.
“I was looking for a better academic environment so I transferred here,” said San Jule. “And I wanted to go to a good academic college where I could play baseball and Columbia is the best of both worlds. Going into the summer, Columbia was my No. 1 option and I was able to achieve that so that’s really cool.”
San Jule is planning to major in economics.
“Basically, going to school and playing ball is all about time management. I’ll be okay,” said San Jule.
As an Ivy League University, Columbia does not award athletic scholarships. To earn his full ride, San Jule had to do it on his academic achievements.
“I’m looking forward to it,” said San Jule. “The winters are going to be tough — cold — but before moving to California, we lived in Seattle so I’m used to weather.”
Lawrence is also heading to a cold, snowy climate.
“It’s going to be cold. I don’t know how I’m going to get used to it, being a California boy,” said Lawrence. “But when I visited the school, right after playing for Team USA, there was an instant connection. I had goosebumps. Michigan has an excellent campus, facilities and coaching staff. I’ve already got a great relationship with their coaches. It will make me push myself to be a greater person. It’s going to be fun. I’m excited. This is an awesome opportunity.”
Lawrence is planning to major in kinesiology.
“I’m excited to learn more about the human body,” said Lawrence.
“We’re all proud of all three of you boys,” said David Lawrence after the boys signed their national Letters of Intent. "Today — enjoy your day and be proud of this achievement. But remember — we still have one more Dunn baseball season left.”