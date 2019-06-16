Opposing pitchers did not look forward to facing Dunn senior Ethan Cloyd during the 2019 baseball season.
The same could be said of opposing hitters and Lompoc junior Oscar Rojas.
Cloyd hit .568 and drove in 39 runs for the Earwigs, who rolled to an unbeaten Coast Valley League campaign. Meanwhile, Rojas was the ace of the Lompoc's staff, the Braves coaching staff's go-to guy when their team needed a key win.
Cloyd is the Lee Central Coast Newspapers All-Area Baseball Team's Offensive Player of the Year. Rojas is the LCCN All-Area Pitcher of the Year.
Nipomo senior Carmelo Hernandez is the All-Area Utility Player of the Year. Hernandez hit .462 and drove in 31 runs for a Nipomo team that earned a share of the inaugural Ocean League title with Mission Prep.
Hernandez helped Nipomo to a spot in the CIF Central Section Division 3 semifinals.
Nipomo joined most of the other area sports programs in a move from the Southern Section to the Central Section early last year. The 2018-19 school year was the first one for the new Central Section members.
Santa Maria sophomore catcher Brayan Nunez made one error during the 2019 campaign. He is the All-Area Gold Glove winner.
All of the above players were unanimous picks by the LCCN sports staff for the honors they earned.
The All-Area First Team pitchers, seniors Ricardo Rodriguez (Nipomo), Alex Ontiveros (St. Joseph) and Vincent Johnson (Pioneer Valley) all had an ERA of under 2.14.
The catcher is Righetti senior Sutton Tompkins. Tompkins hit .333 and drove in 17 runs for a Righetti squad that won the inaugural Mountain League championship and made it to the semifinals of the Central Section's Division 1.
The First Team infielders are Ricky Iniguez of Nipomo, Eliseo Contreras of Orcutt Academy, Ben Sandoval of Pioneer Valley and Timmy Trenkle of Valley Christian Academy.
All of the First Team infielders except Trenkle are seniors. Trenkle, a sophomore, hit nearly .500 for a VCA team that upset the overall No. 1 seed before falling 2-1 in the Southern Section Division 7 semifinals to eventual sectional champion El Monte Arroyo.
The First Team outfielders are Righetti sophomore Quigley Espinola, Righetti junior Jake Steels and Arroyo Grande senior Kadin Byrne.
Espinola and Steels were integral players for the Warriors in their run this year. Besides his accomplishments on the diamond, Byrne was a standout quarterback for the Arroyo Grande football team.
The First Team Utility Player is Dunn senior Brandon Lawrence. Lawrence hit .507, knocked in 41 runs and was the Coast Valley League MVP. Dunn, the overall second seed, fell at Perris Orange Vista in the second round of the Division 5 playoffs.
The All-Area Second Team pitchers are Nipomo junior Anthony Campos, Santa Ynez freshman Vic Heredia and VCA senior Dylan Fulton.
The infielders are Nipomo junior Brayden Groshart, Pioneer Valley senior Noah Vasquez, Cabrillo senior Anthony Lopez, Arroyo Grande sophomore Justin Trimble and VCA senior Andrew Sparlin.
The outfielders are Santa Ynez junior Tyler Rasmussen, Orcutt Academy senior Tyler Zafiris and VCA junior Jared Moore. The utility players are seniors John San Jule of Dunn and Patrick Garcia of Cabrillo.