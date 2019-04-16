The Dunn School Earwigs baseball team wrapped up a successful first season in the Coast Valley League on Tuesday afternoon.
In a showdown for the league championship against Santa Maria’s Valley Christian Academy in Los Olivos, Dunn defeated VCA 15-5.
The Earwigs completed an undefeated (6-0) run through the CVL for their first league championship since they won the Condor League title in both 2013 and 2014 before leaving that league to play a freelance schedule over the last few seasons.
Dunn's Ethan Cloyd watches hit first inning home run clear the left field fence as Valley Christian Academy catcher Tim Trenkle looks on durin…
Now Dunn, currently riding a 10-game win streak, is back in a league, and back in the CIF Southern Section playoffs, earning the CVL’s top seed heading into the Division 5 tournament.
“We thought we could challenge them,” said VCA coach Pete Fortier. “We got some hits but we have to play a perfect game to beat them.”
While Valley Christian (4-2 CVL) missed its chance to tie Dunn for the league title, the Lions did earn a spot in the CIF-SS Division 7 playoffs.
“It’s nice to have the league championship,” said Dunn coach David Lawrence. “It’s nice to go undefeated in the league and make it to CIF. VCA is also going to the playoffs. I think they’ll do well in Division 7. They’ve got some pretty good players.”
Valley Christian Academy's Jared Noore strokes an RBI double in the third inning of Tuesday's game against The Dunn School in Los Olivos.
Andrew Sparlin was the first of three VCA pitchers, getting the loss after giving up 12 runs in three innings. Dylan Fulton pitched a scoreless fourth before getting into trouble in the fifth when Sam Moore came on to finish the game.
Dunn’s starting pitcher Brandon Lawrence went four innings, giving up one run on two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Cade Ford pitched the fifth, giving up four runs on four hits.
Brandon Lawrence, who will play baseball at the University of Michigan next year, helped himself at the plate, getting a triple and a grand slam home run, knocking in seven of the Earwigs’ runs.
Catcher Ethan Cloyd, who is drawing the attention of major league scouts but, for now, is committed to playing at Cal Berkeley next year, went 3-for-3, scoring three times and knocking in two.
Dunn's Ian Valdez cruises into third base as part of a double steal in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's Coast Valley League game ag…
Cloyd got the ball rolling, or rather flying, for Dunn.
With one out in the bottom of the first, Cloyd launched a rocket that cleared the left field fence and kept on going until it bounced off the roof of the enclosed batting tunnel way beyond the fence.
Later, Ben Abelman knocked in a run with a double to right and Ricardo Amezcua knocked in two with a bloop single to right, giving Dunn a 4-0 lead after one inning.
In the second, Aidan Waters walked and Cloyd beat out an infield grounder for a single.
Lawrence then hit the ball deep to left and all three Dunn players scored.
It was not an inside-the-park home run, however. It was ruled a triple with Lawrence scoring when the ball was bobbled by VCA. Either way, Dunn now had a 7-0 lead.
VCA got on the scoreboard with one run in the third.
With one out, Jamin Magness walked, stole second and went to third on Moore’s single to right.
Moore immediately tried to steal second base but was tagged sliding into the bag after a throw from Lawrence to shortstop Abelman.
Richard Matias then singled to right, scoring Magness.
Dunn’s juggernaut rolled on in their half of the third, scoring five runs on five hits.
With one out, Jackson Grunzweig and Waters singled and Columbia University bound John San Jule walked.
Cloyd singled to right, scoring Grunzweig and then Lawrence launched his own rocket shot that cleared both the left field wall and the battling tunnel for a grand slam home run and a 12-1 lead.
Dunn's Brandon Lawrence watches the flight of his grand slam home run in the third inning of Tuesday's Coast Valley League game against Valley…
“Those were some blasts — Ethan's home run in the first and Brandon’s slam in the third,” said Lawrence. “Cade Ford had a double, Ben Abelman had a double, Ian Valdez had a couple hits. Everyone hit today.”
“They are a good ball club,” said Fortier. “Dunn has some monster hitters. You could see that today.”
It was still 12-1 heading into the fifth and all Dunn had to do was hold VCA to one run or less to win on the run rule.
Dunn's Ethan Cloyd watches scores after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of Tuesday's Coast Valley League game against Santa Maria'…
But VCA bats came to life against Ford.
Sam Moore, Jessen Lopez and Magness all got on base.
Jared Moore then doubled in two runs and Matias followed with a run scoring double.
Tim Trenkle was hit by a pitch and Sparlin singled, re-loading the bases.
When Juan Perez walked, Jared Moore scored VCA’s fifth run before Ford got out of the jam.
The score was now 12-5.
In the bottom of the fifth, Cloyd and Lawrence walked to open the inning and then Ford followed with a two-run double to the center field wall.
With one out, Ableman hit a game-ending single into left field.
When Ford scored, Dunn had a 15-5 lead, ending the game on the run rule.
“Everybody contributed today — that’s the big thing,” said Lawrence. “Jackson hit the ball hard three times today. Grant Solem came in and got a pinch-hit single. The kid is hitting something like .500. We bring him in off the bench and all he does it get base hits.”
“Our guys got down big but they didn’t quit,” said Fortier.
Dunn's Brandon Lawrence scores on an RBI double by Ben Abelman as Valley Christian's Tim Trenkle waits for the throw during Tuesday's Coast Va…
Valley Christian hosts Ojai’s Villanova Prep in a non-league game Wednesday.
Dunn plays a non-league game Wednesday’s at Ojai’s Thacher.
Softball
Atascadero 4, Righetti 2
Atascadero won this Mountain League matchup at Righetti High.
Righetti led 2-1 heading into the seventh inning when Atascadero scored three runs to take the lead.
Lisette Hernandez pitched into the seventh inning, giving up two runs before being replaced by Mackenzie Kestler.
“Lisette pitched a great game for us. She gave us a chance to win,” said Righetti coach Brian Tomooka.
After Atascadero scored one run in the first, Righetti tied the score in the fifth after a leadoff triple from Abigail Salazar and a two out single by Riley Milan.
Righetti went up 2-1 in the sixth after a leadoff single by Kestler and an RBI triple by Bailey Kover.
“We played a good game. We just fell a little short,” said Tomooka.
Righetti (3-6 Mountain League) has its final regular season home game Thursday against Paso Robles. The Warriors will celebrate heir Senior Day before the game.
Volleyball
Knights win league title
St. Joseph clinched the Ocean League boys volleyball championship with a 3-1 win over Pioneer Valley.
The Knights capped off the win with a 25-17 victory over the Panthers in the final set.
St. Joseph improved to 11-1 in league matches. The Knights are 13-9 overall. Nipomo moved to 9-2 in league matches with a 3-0 win over Nipomo. The Titans can earn a share of the league title if they win their season finale Thursday and the Knights lose theirs.
St. Joseph closes out the regular season Thursday night with a home match against Mission Prep, which lost 3-0 to Nipomo on Tuesday.
St. Joseph sophomore Steven Vasquez led the Knights with 13 kills and four blocks. Junior Vincent Geronimo added seven kills and five blocks and senior Jack Blackburn added four kills.
Sophomore Nate Nunez chipped in three kills and five blocks.
"They all could not do it without their leader in senior JP Smith," said St. Joseph coach Josh Wong. Smith dished out 20 assists and smacked four serves in the victory.
Righetti 3, Morro Bay 2
Righetti and Morro Bay battled for five sets before the Warriors prevailed 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 18-25, 15-9.
Tanner Scott led Righetti with 17 kills. Andrew White had 16 kills and 25 assists. Jesse Gabriel had six kills and Ryan Lucas had four kills and five blocked shots with the final three blocks coming in the fifth set.
Righetti (12-12, 1-6 Mountain) next plays on Thursday at San Luis Obispo.