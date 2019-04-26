{{featured_button_text}}
Dunn's Ethan Cloyd scores in the second inning against Calabasas Viewpoint in a Central Coast Tournament game at the Dunn School in Los Olivos on Thursday, April 4.

The Dunn School Earwigs baseball capped off one of their most successful regular seasons with a 7-1 victory Thursday over the Santa Maria Saints on the final day of the regular season in the finale of the Nipomo Baseball Tournament in a game played in Los Olivos.

Behind the first complete game of the year pitched by Cal Berkeley-bound Ethan Cloyd, the Earwigs posted their 14th straight win.

The Saints (11-12, 3-5 Ocean League) took an early lead when Tommy Herrera homered to lead off the game.

But Cloyd (3-0, 2 SV) dominated the rest of the way, striking out a season-high 12 batters.

Dunn's Brandon Lawrence watches the flight of his grand slam home run in the third inning of a Coast Valley League game against Valley Christian Academy on Tuesday, April 16, in Los Olivos.

University of Michigan commit Brandon Lawrence led the Earwigs’ offense, launching a solo home run in the first inning and going 3-for-4 on the day with two runs batted in.

Lawrence ended the regular season with a 9-game hit streak, homering in four of Dunn’s five final games.

On the other end of the spectrum, Cloyd’s 26-game hitting streak came to an end after he grounded out in the first inning on a play that allowed Columbia University-bound John San Jule to score. Cloyd then walked in his next three at bats.

Dunn's Ethan Cloyd watches hit first inning home run clear the left field fence as Valley Christian Academy catcher Tim Trenkle looks on during a Coast Valley League game on Tuesday, April 16, against Santa Maria's Valley Christian Academy in Los Olivos. Dunn wrapped up the CVL championship with a 15-5 victory.

The 14-game win streak ties Dunn baseball’s all-time record, set in the 2010-11 season.

The 2006-07 team has a 13-game win streak.

Dunn (18-3, 6-0 Coast Valley) won all three of its games in the tournament, beating Atascadero 14-11 on Monday and Pioneer Valley 18-11 on Tuesday before wrapping tournament play with Thursday’s victory.

Dunn will be back in action in the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

The brackets were released Monday with wild card round games Tuesday and first round games on Thursday, May 2.

Dunn's Ethan Cloyd watches scores after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a Coast Valley League game against Santa Maria's Valley Christian Academy in Los Olivos on Tuesday, April 16.

Dunn 18, Pioneer Valley 11

Dunn rode a big sixth inning to pull away from Pioneer Valley Tuesday at the Nipomo Tournament.

Ethan Cloyd and Brandon Lawrence hit back-to-back home runs to put the Earwigs firmly in control.

Cloyd homered twice in the game, his first a two-run shot in the fourth.

Lawrence went 2-for-3 at the plate.

The Earwigs’ Ben Abelman had a big game, going 4-for-5 with a double and a triple — going 8-for-9 with three doubles and a triple in the tournament’s first two games.

John San Jule came through with three doubles in his five plate appearances.

Dunn's Brandon Lawrence scores on an RBI double by Ben Abelman as Valley Christian's Tim Trenkle waits for the throw during aCoast Valley League game in Los Olivos on Tuesday, April 16.

Dunn went up 4-0 in the top of the first inning.

Pioneer Valley came back, scoring one run in its half of the first and five more in the second to take a 6-4 lead.

Dunn went ahead 8-6 in the fourth but Pioneer Valley made it 8-all with two runs in the fifth.

With two outs in the sixth, Cloyd and Lawrence hit back-to-back home runs to spark a five-run rally.

Dunn added another five runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Dunn's Brandon Lawrence slides under the tag attempt of Viewpoint catcher Asher Sabah to score in the second inning of a Central Coast Tournament game at the Dunn School in Los Olivos on Thursday, April 4.

Dunn 14, Atascadero 11

Brandon Lawrence and Ethan Cloyd hit home runs during Monday’s Nipomo Tournament opener to power Dunn past the Atascadero Greyhounds 14-11.

After Atascadero took a 2-0 first inning lead, Lawrence put Dunn on top with a three-run home run in the bottom of the inning, giving the Earwigs a lead they would never relinquish.

Cloyd’s two-run homer came in the second inning. He later took the mound in the sixth and finished up, earning his second save of the season.

