The Dunn School Earwigs baseball capped off one of their most successful regular seasons with a 7-1 victory Thursday over the Santa Maria Saints on the final day of the regular season in the finale of the Nipomo Baseball Tournament in a game played in Los Olivos.
Behind the first complete game of the year pitched by Cal Berkeley-bound Ethan Cloyd, the Earwigs posted their 14th straight win.
The Saints (11-12, 3-5 Ocean League) took an early lead when Tommy Herrera homered to lead off the game.
But Cloyd (3-0, 2 SV) dominated the rest of the way, striking out a season-high 12 batters.
University of Michigan commit Brandon Lawrence led the Earwigs’ offense, launching a solo home run in the first inning and going 3-for-4 on the day with two runs batted in.
Lawrence ended the regular season with a 9-game hit streak, homering in four of Dunn’s five final games.
On the other end of the spectrum, Cloyd’s 26-game hitting streak came to an end after he grounded out in the first inning on a play that allowed Columbia University-bound John San Jule to score. Cloyd then walked in his next three at bats.
The 14-game win streak ties Dunn baseball’s all-time record, set in the 2010-11 season.
The 2006-07 team has a 13-game win streak.
Dunn (18-3, 6-0 Coast Valley) won all three of its games in the tournament, beating Atascadero 14-11 on Monday and Pioneer Valley 18-11 on Tuesday before wrapping tournament play with Thursday’s victory.
Dunn will be back in action in the CIF Southern Section playoffs.
The brackets were released Monday with wild card round games Tuesday and first round games on Thursday, May 2.
Dunn 18, Pioneer Valley 11
Dunn rode a big sixth inning to pull away from Pioneer Valley Tuesday at the Nipomo Tournament.
Ethan Cloyd and Brandon Lawrence hit back-to-back home runs to put the Earwigs firmly in control.
Cloyd homered twice in the game, his first a two-run shot in the fourth.
Lawrence went 2-for-3 at the plate.
The Earwigs’ Ben Abelman had a big game, going 4-for-5 with a double and a triple — going 8-for-9 with three doubles and a triple in the tournament’s first two games.
John San Jule came through with three doubles in his five plate appearances.
Dunn went up 4-0 in the top of the first inning.
Pioneer Valley came back, scoring one run in its half of the first and five more in the second to take a 6-4 lead.
Dunn went ahead 8-6 in the fourth but Pioneer Valley made it 8-all with two runs in the fifth.
With two outs in the sixth, Cloyd and Lawrence hit back-to-back home runs to spark a five-run rally.
Dunn added another five runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.
Dunn 14, Atascadero 11
Brandon Lawrence and Ethan Cloyd hit home runs during Monday’s Nipomo Tournament opener to power Dunn past the Atascadero Greyhounds 14-11.
After Atascadero took a 2-0 first inning lead, Lawrence put Dunn on top with a three-run home run in the bottom of the inning, giving the Earwigs a lead they would never relinquish.
Cloyd’s two-run homer came in the second inning. He later took the mound in the sixth and finished up, earning his second save of the season.