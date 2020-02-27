Coming off a winning league record, Pioneer Valley baseball team seeks to prosper in 2020

Pioneer Valley's other returning regulars from 2019 are second baseman Nick Vasquez, catcher Vincent Valdez and right fielder Eric Cortez.

All three of them have pitching listed as a secondary position for them. So do most of the Panthers.

"We're emphasizing to our guys playing multiple positions this year," Smith said after the opener of his team's doubleheader against Cabrillo.

His statement was borne out. In that doubleheader, Richie Robles, the starting first baseman, pitched the last two innings of the opener. Valdez, the starting catcher, pitched the last two innings of the second game to get the save.

Pioneer Valley showed a lot of speed on the basepaths against Cabrillo, and Smith said that's a pattern he hopes holds true for his team the rest of the year.

+4 Pioneer Valley boys, girls take command in city track meet St. Joseph senior Ethan Otremba posted a particularly impressive early-season mark Wednesday, winning the boys shot put with a best of 50 feet, 10 inches, less than a foot off his lifetime best of 51-7.

"That's something we've been trying to preach," he said. "Any time you (show speed) on the basepaths, it puts pressure on the defense."

The Panthers will try to beef up their hitting. They hit .250 as a team last year and their top two hitters in 2019, Ben Sandoval and Noah Vasquez, graduated.