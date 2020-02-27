Coming off a winning league record, Pioneer Valley baseball team seeks to prosper in 2020

The Pioneer Valley baseball team did something in 2019 no Panthers baseball squad had accomplished for awhile.
The Panthers had a winning league record.
As a first-year CIF Central Section member, Pioneer Valley went 6-4 in the inaugural Ocean League. Before that, the Panthers' last winning league campaign was back in 2007.
Pioneer Valley had a tough time in the Division 3 playoffs last year, losing 14-0 to eventual champion Bakersfield Highland in the first round.
Against the first-place team in the Western State Conference North Division in general and Cuesta third baseman Harrison Hart in particular, 11 runs was not nearly enough.
However, "Highland winning the division last year, and not being top-ranked, shows what kind of squad they had," said Smith.
Smith said he liked the work his current team put in during the off-season. At press time, the Panthers were 2-2 on the young 2020 season. They swept a doubleheader from Cabrillo then lost 10-0 to Templeton and 1-0 last week.
Vincent Esparza pitched five innings in the first game on opening day against Cabrillo, and Smith said he will be a prominent part of the Pioneer Valley pitching rotation again.
"Another pitcher we had last year, Adrian Valdovinos, is back," said Smith.
Valdovinos worked 6 1/3 innings in his team's second game against Cabrillo, giving up just four hits.
Pioneer Valley's other returning regulars from 2019 are second baseman Nick Vasquez, catcher Vincent Valdez and right fielder Eric Cortez.
All three of them have pitching listed as a secondary position for them. So do most of the Panthers.
"We're emphasizing to our guys playing multiple positions this year," Smith said after the opener of his team's doubleheader against Cabrillo.
His statement was borne out. In that doubleheader, Richie Robles, the starting first baseman, pitched the last two innings of the opener. Valdez, the starting catcher, pitched the last two innings of the second game to get the save.
Pioneer Valley showed a lot of speed on the basepaths against Cabrillo, and Smith said that's a pattern he hopes holds true for his team the rest of the year.
"That's something we've been trying to preach," he said. "Any time you (show speed) on the basepaths, it puts pressure on the defense."
The Panthers will try to beef up their hitting. They hit .250 as a team last year and their top two hitters in 2019, Ben Sandoval and Noah Vasquez, graduated.
The Ocean League this year will again consist of Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria, Morro Bay, Orcutt Academy and defending co-champions Nipomo and Mission Prep.
Pioneer Valley is once again in the Central Section's Division 3. There are 22 teams in the division, with 16 available playoff spots. The Panthers are slated to play at Fresno Roosevelt Friday and host East Bakersfield on Saturday at 11 a.m.