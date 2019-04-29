Here is a look at the CIF Southern Section playoff pairings for the softball and baseball postseason, which were released Monday morning.
Lompoc, Cabrillo, Santa Ynez, VCA and Dunn are the area schools that remained in the Southern Section after most SLO and Santa Barbara county schools left for the Central Section.
In baseball, Lompoc was the lone former Los Padres League team that's now in the Channel League to make the postseason. The Braves (11-12) host Ventura (13-11) in a CIF-SS Division 4 wild card game Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
Dunn, the Coast Valley League team that is riding a 14-game win streak, is the No. 2 seed in the Division 5 bracket at 18-3 overall. The Earwigs host a first-round game Thursday against Palmdale Knight.
Valley Christian Academy finished second in the CVL. The Lions play at Santa Monica Pacific Christian on Thursday in a Division 7 first-round game.
On the softball side, Santa Ynez made the CIF-SS Division 5 playoffs as the second-place team out of the Channel League. The Pirates play at Louisville in the first round Thursday. Louisville will host Santa Ynez at its off-campus field located at Encino Franklin Fields – 17301 W. Oxnard St. in Encino.
In Division 7, Valley Christian will host Rio Hondo Prep on Thursday in a first-round game. The Lions are the top seed out of the CVL. Rio Hondo made the playoffs as an at-large team out of the Prep League.
In the boys volleyball playoffs, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy hosts a first-round match in Division 6 against Holy Martyrs while Dunn is at Brethren Christian. Those matches are Tuesday.
