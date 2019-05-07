BASEBALL
CIF Southern Section, Second Round
Division 5
Perris Orange Vista 1, Dunn 0
Division 7
Valley Christian Academy 11, Thousand Oaks Hillcrest Christian 2
Hillcrest Christian;001;000;1;-;2;5;4
VCA;112;106x;-;11;10;1
Jake Trachsel and John Overby. Overby (6) and Will Little. Tim Trenkle, Andrew Sparlin (7) and Richard Matias. WP — Trenkle. LP — Trachsel.
2B — Zack Day (HC) 2, Trenkle (VCA), Sparlin (VCA), Josiah Heller (VCA) 2.
3B — none.
HR — none.
SOFTBALL
CIF Central Section Playoffs
Division 1, first round
Paso Robles 2, Liberty 1
Stockdale 3, Arroyo Grande 1
Atascadero 6, Centennial 0
Clovis North 4, Righetti 3
Division 2, first round
San Luis Obispo 7, Pioneer Valley 0
Division 3, first round
Selma 11, Nipomo 2
Lemoore 10, Santa Maria 2
Templeton 2, St. Joseph 1
Division 6, first round
Mission Prep 15, Laton 0