050719 Hillcrest VCA baseball 02.jpg

Valley Christian Academy's Andrew Sparlin and Jessen Lopez hug with Timmy Trenkle, left, after ending a Hillcrest Christian rally.

 Len Wood, Staff

BASEBALL

CIF Southern Section, Second Round

Division 5

Perris Orange Vista 1, Dunn 0

Division 7

Valley Christian Academy 11, Thousand Oaks Hillcrest Christian 2

VCA 11, Hillcrest Christian 2

Hillcrest Christian;001;000;1;-;2;5;4

VCA;112;106x;-;11;10;1

Jake Trachsel and John Overby. Overby (6) and Will Little. Tim Trenkle, Andrew Sparlin (7) and Richard Matias. WP — Trenkle. LP — Trachsel.

2B — Zack Day (HC) 2, Trenkle (VCA), Sparlin (VCA), Josiah Heller (VCA) 2.

3B — none.

HR — none. 

SOFTBALL

CIF Central Section Playoffs

Division 1, first round

Paso Robles 2, Liberty 1

Stockdale 3, Arroyo Grande 1

Atascadero 6, Centennial 0

Clovis North 4, Righetti 3

Division 2, first round

San Luis Obispo 7, Pioneer Valley 0

Division 3, first round

Selma 11, Nipomo 2

Lemoore 10, Santa Maria 2

Templeton 2, St. Joseph 1

Division 6, first round

Mission Prep 15, Laton 0

